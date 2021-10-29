Once upon a time I was fortunate enough to see one of the most incredible animals left on earth, a wild Tasmanian devil. I was in the company of 80 wildlife biologists from mainland Australia, most of whom had never been to Tasmania. None had seen a devil, as they call it, in the wild. Though I only saw that one, the encounter was memorable.
This creature is not the familiar Looney Tunes character, an enraged, omnivorous and voracious animal spinning around and around, turning itself into a whirlwind. Devils are the largest native carnivorous marsupials left anywhere in the country of Australia. The Tasmanian tiger, which was much larger, is believed to have been driven to extinction by humans by the mid-1900s.
Tasmania, one of Australia’s six states, is the big island south of Melbourne. Next stop: Antarctica. For some reason, it is not the first place most mainland Australians choose to visit, so the number of Australian natives who have seen a devil in its natural habitat is relatively small. Since devils became extinct on the mainland at least a few hundred years ago, if you want to see a tasmanian devil in the wild, you must go to Tasmania.
I admire the present-day attitude of Tasmanians toward these feisty little beasts. They are completely protected by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service and are the icon of wild nature, representing a clean green environmental image Tasmanians are proud of.
Early settlers nearly eliminated the devils by trapping and poisoning them, along with Tasmanian tigers, because of the misguided notion that they harmed enough livestock to warrant making them extinct. Such misinformed actions are reminiscent of our own country’s attitudes toward animals that were in any way considered a nuisance or an inconvenience to people.
Undoubtedly, Tasmanian devils finished off a few sickly lambs and calves, but to credit them with causing significant harm to healthy sheep and cow populations seems far-fetched. For one thing, a full-grown devil is not much larger than a skunk. In fact, they look a bit like skunks because they are black with white markings. The one I saw had a white V on its chest. Their heads are enormous for the size of the body, giving them a slightly comic appearance. They have powerful jaws and sharp teeth. Their primary role ecologically is that of scavenger. The scientific name for the genus is Sarcophilus, which means “meat lover.”
The few Australians I talked to before my trip who had seen devils said the best way to see one is to find a road-killed kangaroo and then look for a road-killed devil that had come out to eat the roo (as they would say). The devil I saw was alive on a seldom-traveled back road. The many kangaroos along the edges of the road were also alive. Like mammals such as opossums, raccoons and skunks that occupy similar niches, devils come out at night and hide by day. They normally have two or three surviving young, which stay in the mother’s pouch for up to six months.
Studies in which a radio collar is placed on a captured devil that is then released into the wild have provided insight into how far these little animals can travel. Adults sometimes move 10 to 12 miles a night in search of food.
Tasmanian devils make an eerie, unforgettable sound. Hearing the likes of such growling and screeching in a Tasmanian jungle would be disquieting while you are trying to sleep in your tent. Maybe the Tasmanian settlers were not just concerned about their livestock.
Tasmania, the size of West Virginia, still has unexplored regions. Some people claim the Tasmanian tiger is not actually extinct. An exciting discovery for modern times would be to locate a Tasmanian tiger in the wild, which would erase a human-caused extinction from the record books. That would also mean the Tasmanian devil would no longer be the largest marsupial carnivore in Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.