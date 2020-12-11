Q. I heard that a large South American lizard is invading southeastern states. We live in Alabama near Mobile and have super cute little lizards we see on the side of our house. These were not around when I was growing up in this same neighborhood, so I deduce it is not native. Do we need to be worried about them?
A. Your lizard is a Mediterranean gecko. The one of concern is the Argentine black and white tegu, a lizard that makes an excellent pet. Males reach lengths of more than 4 feet. Tegus that escape or are released into the wild pose a threat to native animals both as competitors and predators. Adult tegus have been confirmed roaming suburbs in South Carolina and Georgia. They have been established residents in the wild in southern Florida for years and are considered an invasive species.
In contrast, although also an exotic, the Mediterranean gecko is a benign species that does not typically interact with our native animals or anything else except the bugs it eats. Geckos do well in and around houses and other buildings, coming out primarily at night and retreating inside or under structures when it gets cold. These geckos reach a length of only a few inches and are readily recognizable by the small tubercles visible all over the body and tail. The belly is translucent, so when eggs are present, they are visible inside the females. In contrast to most lizards, these and some other geckos lack eyelids. Their pupils are elliptical.
Mediterranean geckos live around man-made structures, so they have little or no impact on natural habitats or native wildlife. At night they are especially prevalent around outdoor lights, which attract insects. To my knowledge, they are totally inoffensive. They can be picked up, and I have never heard of a cat or dog suffering in any way from a Mediterranean gecko.
Numerous lizards from other countries have survived in Florida because of its subtropical climate. In other southern states, the Mediterranean gecko is the most widespread introduced lizard species. They were first reported in the United States in Key West in 1910, probably introduced from cargo ships. One hypothesis for their success at traveling from the Middle East to lands around the world is that they attach their eggs to wood or other surfaces and are inadvertently shipped from here to there, thus recolonizing new areas. They have become established in many port cities in warm areas worldwide.
Geckos have made their way from southern Florida into urban areas in many parts of the South and Southwest over the last century, generally as an unseen hitchhiker on vehicles. A common transport mechanism is a house or yard plant being shipped to another region from a nursery in Florida. Finding a population of geckos living in and around the buildings of any commercial plant nursery in Charleston, New Orleans or Houston would come as no surprise. If they can shelter safely from cold winters, they undoubtedly are now residents in Charlotte, Atlanta and Birmingham.
Many other nonthreatening introductions from other continents live around us and cause no appreciable environmental harm. In fact, for some taxonomic groups in many regions, the number of nonnative species that thrive here exceeds the number of native representatives. And the disproportionate ratio of exotics to natives continues to grow.
We might as well learn to enjoy the ones that cause no obvious harm to people, pets or our natural habitats. The Mediterranean gecko is a case in point. These little lizards are harmless, fun to watch and indisputably interesting as a conversation starter. Of course, a 4-foot-long tegu chasing a cat across your yard would also be something to talk about.
