I receive some version of the following questions several times a year from a variety of localities.
Q. We live in central Georgia and have seen armadillos in our backyard. They seem to be digging more and more. What should we do? Whom should we notify? They used to not be in our area. Are they here to stay?
A. Armadillos have been expanding their geographic range north from Florida for several years and should now be considered part of our native wildlife in most of the eastern United States. Of the 20 or so species of armadillos native to the Americas, most are tropical. Only the nine-banded armadillo is native to the United States. A century ago in the United States armadillos were found primarily in Texas and Louisiana. Sometime prior to the 1960s they were released in southern Florida, whether intentionally or accidentally is uncertain. Their presence today as far north as Illinois speaks to their resilience and the successful expansion of their geographic range.
Armadillos are mostly active at night and the results of their nocturnal visits are clearly visible. As they root around in the yard, scratching at the surface, they leave scooped-out areas a few inches wide and equally deep. They may dig a burrow deep enough for one or more to enter.
An armadillo’s goal is not to disfigure your yard. Its objective is to locate worms and grubs or other underground insects. Unfortunately, bulbs and roots of shrubs may suffer collateral damage.
Based on my own interactions with them, an armadillo seldom stays long and will eventually wander from my yard to a neighbor’s and then on to someone else’s yard. I usually leave them alone unless they try to make a permanent burrow, in which case they need to be persuaded to seek residence elsewhere.
If you spot an armadillo during daytime, the technique for removing it sounds simple enough. Chase it down, grab the long tail at the base and lift it off the ground. Armadillos are nearsighted and not real fast, so it is often possible to get close enough to catch one. I have never heard of an armadillo biting a person, but they do flail their feet trying to escape. Let me qualify this message by saying I do not recommend this as an armadillo-removal technique for the average homeowner. Their sharp claws can deliver a deep slash, as one of my grandsons can attest to. He got 10 stitches in the emergency room after picking up an armadillo the wrong way.
Concerns about armadillos in states where armadillos thrive should be directed to the regional USDA Cooperative Extension Systems. They should have suggestions on how to control them. One informative and detailed account is provided by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website: “Live traps baited with overripe fruit, such as apples or bananas, can be used to catch problem armadillos.” One solid piece of advice on the website for dealing with a “troublesome armadillo” is to “contact your county extension agent for more information.”
What do you do with a captured armadillo? Releasing it several miles away in a wild habitat is one approach. Be sure you do not introduce it into an area where it could become a bother to someone else.
Armadillos have two intriguing features. First, a litter consists of genetically identical quadruplets that stay together for days or weeks after birth. Second, armadillos are the only animals besides humans to contract leprosy (Hansen’s disease). They often live for more than a decade, which is important because the incubation period for leprosy bacteria can be up to six years before the disease is expressed.
Transmission of leprosy between humans and armadillos is virtually unknown as is any documentation of leprosy in eastern armadillos.
Except for their occasional intrusions on a homeowner’s landscaping efforts, these bizarre little mammals should be appreciated as part of our natural fauna.
Whit Gibbons is a research ecologist and environmental educator with the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory in Aiken, SC. He is an author of several books on ecology, reptiles, amphibians and other wildlife. Send environmental questions or wildlife photos for identification to [email protected].
