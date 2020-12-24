What animal is inextricably linked with Santa and Christmas in the minds of young and old? Reindeer, of course.
In 1949 singing cowboy Gene Autry probably didn’t believe that Rudolph the red‑nosed reindeer would “go down in history,” but he has. The song remains the only one in musical history to be number 1 on the charts one week and completely off the charts the next. Christmas stories abound in literature, television specials and Hollywood movies. Some children might even think reindeer are as fictional as the Grinch, Frosty and Rudolph.
Well, reindeer are as real as caribou; in fact, they are the same species—members of the deer family along with elk and moose. Reindeer are denizens of the Arctic tundra from Europe to Siberia. Those living in the same habitat in North America are called caribou. However, despite reindeer and caribou being biologically the same, “Rudolph the red‑nosed caribou” would have lowered the bar a bit for what we like in a song.
But all that aside, if Autry were alive today, he would also be surprised at the suggestion made awhile back that Rudolph is a female. Especially after making the point about how the other reindeer “used to laugh and call him names.” With Saint Nick soon to be on his way we should at least set things straight on this contentious and embarrassing issue about the gender of Santa’s favorite reindeer.
All deer belong to a mammal group known as the even‑toed hoofed animals, which include pigs, cattle, buffalo and goats. And let us not forget the biggest land dweller of them all, the hippopotamus. Imagine a sleigh with eight flying hippos.
Only members of the deer family have antlers that are shed each year, rather than horns that remain throughout the animal’s life. Reindeer and caribou are even further distinctive — females as well as males have antlers, leading some cynics to the controversial idea that Rudolph may be female.
The issue has arisen because female reindeer characteristically shed their antlers at different times of the year than males do. And males grow new antlers prior to mating season. Wild reindeer and caribou mate in the fall, with males engaging in contests and using their antlers as weapons. They lose their antlers after the mating season.
But before we insist on a sex change for Rudolph, we will do well to remember that virtually all animals display vast variability in traits, including antlers. Hence, some female reindeer do not have antlers, in spite of the rule that females customarily do. Also, the season in which antlers are dropped varies greatly. Some individuals can have antlers during almost any time of year. Whatever biological reasons cause natural variability, I see no reason why Rudolph can’t retain his traditional role as a male reindeer and keep his antlers until Dec. 26.
Wild reindeer and caribou are noted for forming large herds and making long‑range annual migrations in search of food in the form of grasses and lichens, also known as reindeer moss. A large herd offers protection against natural predators — wolves. Fortunately, Rudolph and his eight reindeer followers (most with names that could be either male or female) do not have to deal with the likes of wolves, finding food in the snow or other perils of living in the wild.
One difference between reindeer and caribou: reindeer are the only members of the deer family to have been successfully domesticated. They provide meat, milk and cheese, as cattle do elsewhere. Caribou are wild animals hunted by people. Reindeer are also used to pull sleds. You’ll have to ask Santa how they learn to fly.
As with “Rudolph,” Gene Autry probably did not think one of his other songs of the 1940s, “Here Comes Santa Claus,” would necessarily go down in history either. But it has, and the jolly old elf and his red‑nosed male reindeer will soon be up on the rooftop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.