As the great Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
In what was to be my final Giles Paths article, I had many things I wanted to write. However, as I looked back on all these years of doing this article, I thought maybe this one time I would tell the story on how yours truly got to Feb. 15, 2023.
Please excuse my personal experience over the years as I reflect back.
This coming Sunday will be the second day of the WKSR Radio Auction for Little League Baseball.
Thus begins my story.
In 1957, the first year of Little League in Giles County, I was sitting on the front porch of James Puryear’s Store at Wales, Tenn., when Hal Stewart drove up in his patrol car. When Hal stepped out of the car, I remember how big he was. His question to us was, “Do you boys want to play Little League Baseball? We are starting a league in Pulaski.”
Well, my only baseball bat was a roller bat at Wales School. I didn’t even have a glove. My dear friend James Puryear said, “I have a glove for you.”
Thus my journey began. I have often wondered just what path I would have taken without Little League Baseball. It opened up many doors. From Little League to Babe Ruth, to Wales and the Pulaski Red Sox, with James Puryear as the manager.
I graduated from Giles County High School, and was working at Genesco, thanks to the helping hand of Harold Hunter who hired me at the shoe factory. I was still playing baseball on Sundays.
When Jimmy Earle was hired at Martin College to coach basketball and baseball, he asked James Puryear if he had any players who needed a scholarship, and James said, “Johnny Phelps will make you a good player.”
Thus a baseball scholarship at Martin opened up another door.
Later, Campbellsville High School needed a coach and a teacher. Warren Burns was principal and J. Marlin Goodman was superintendent. And so, my teaching and coaching career began; another door opened.
After two years at Campbellsville, I went on to GCHS with another helping hand from a dear friend, Joe Hardin. I started coaching the baseball team and coached football as an assistant. I coached boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, was a basketball assistant coach and spent six years as boys basketball head coach.
We had the first boys team at GCHS to go to state, and I was named coach of the year in boys basketball and in boys and girls golf. I got to coach state champion golfer Susan Lanier, and our girls team finished third in the state.
During the summers, I was recreation director for the City of Pulaski, where we started the men’s and women’s softball leagues, as well as junior and senior softball for girls. Billy Pigg, W.D. Savage and Bill Holt all worked with me in the programs. I became a member of the Little League Softball Hall of Fame and the Little League Hall of Fame.
All of my Little League experience would eventually lead to these Giles Paths articles — no doubt!
In 1964, Harwood Smith, owner of the Pulaski Citizen, was in need of a sports writer for what was going to be the first Sports Section in the Pulaski Citizen. He hired me to do that. It all began with Sideline Views.
Later, the section grew, I became sports editor and the paper won Sports Page of the Year from the Tennessee Press Association.
Years down the road, Hershel Lake would become owner of the Citizen, and, later still, I started the Giles Paths page.
Many friendships have been formed at the Pulaski Citizen, some very dear. Martha Horn, a loyal supporter, tops my list, and we are still very close. This also includes Elaine Brindley, Jo Goolsby and Jamie White at the old Pulaski Citizen office, before we moved it to Holley’s.
There were so many who worked behind the scenes who were dear friends — Tony Norman, James Garner and Ricky Garner on the printing side, and Paul Manke, Scott Stewart and Cary Jane Malone were very helpful and supportive.
The Lake family have also been supportive and many others. Throughout the years, there were many friends who helped. My deepest, heartfelt thanks to all who allowed me to write their stories and share my thoughts.
James Puryear was so helpful in my writing and gave me so much good advice. So, I will close this Giles Paths article with this: James said, remember as you go through life, in what you do, never bet the great “I am.” Let other people decide that.
Hopefully, I’ve tried to do just that. Thank you for letting me walk down these Giles Paths with you.
And now for the rest of the story. What was to be my final Giles Paths feature for the Pulaski Citizen, is now instead my first under the ownership of Main Street Media Tennessee. Here’s to many more, and Sideline Views, too.
