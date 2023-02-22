On behalf of my wife, Ellen, and our company, Main Street Media of Tennessee, please allow me to share with you how excited we are to be the new publishers of the Pulaski Citizen.
It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to continue the long tradition of bringing important news and information to Pulaski and Giles County.
I’d like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Lake family. I never had the opportunity to meet Hershel Lake, but certainly knew of him as a publishing legend in the state. Over the past few weeks, I’ve gotten to know Geraldine, David, Sloan and Steve and am grateful to them for helping figure out how we could continue to publish the newspaper.
Main Street Media is a 10-year-old company that owns and operates 13 other community newspapers — along with websites, social media pages, a streaming TV channel, podcasts and magazines — in several Middle Tennessee counties, including Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
Our company got its start in 2013 with the purchase of the Wilson Post, along with two other newspapers.
We are headquartered in Gallatin and have employees in each county working every day to bring local news and information to our readers.
Ours is a family business. Ellen and I work in it full-time, and some of our eight kids, who range in age from 15 to 30, help as needed, when they have time.
We stay true to our mission of providing local news and information about the communities we serve. We love to publish news about achievements and share stories about interesting people. Local high school sports coverage is important. We also feel a deep obligation to keep our readers informed about important news, what local governments are up to and those things that can help citizens live better lives.
We are proud that over the past few years several of our papers have been named by the Tennessee Press Association as among the best weekly newspapers in Tennessee.
Last July, we launched a streaming TV channel, Main Street Media TV. The free-to-watch channel is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Prime, and we have a mobile app for viewing or listening on an i-Phone or Android device. On Main Street Media TV, you will see local news and sports shows hosted by Middle Tennessee media personalities. We are excited to combine these efforts with Pulaski Citizen Live, which has been bringing listeners the best local high school sports coverage in the county.
The First Amendment, which allows us to publish without government interference, affords us special privileges; however, with those privileges comes the responsibility to be accurate, fair and ethical. We take those responsibilities very seriously.
If you ever believe our reporting is unfair or biased, I hope you will reach out to us. We may not always agree, but we will promptly make any corrections if we make a factual error.
We aim to be the most comprehensive local news source in every area we serve. That includes a strong weekly paper as well as regular updates online and on social media.
Part of being a strong community paper is to make sure our pages are open to our readers. To that end, we want to hear from you. We value submissions, so if you have something you believe needs to be shared with the community, please send it to us. If your organization is promoting an event, if you have an achievement you want to share, if you have a news tip or if someone you know is celebrating a special occasion, we want to know about it.
I’ve already heard from many of you about how important the Pulaski Citizen is to this community. We take publishing local newspapers very seriously and will do our very best to bring you an outstanding paper every week. Publisher Scott Stewart and his team care passionately about Pulaski and Giles County and are fully committed to our readers and the community.
I am excited to be getting started here, and we look forward to keeping you informed about what is going on locally. Thanks for reading, and we hope you continue to enjoy the Pulaski Citizen!
Dave Gould is the owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. The company publishes 14 newspapers —the Pulaski Citizen, Chronicle of Mt. Juliet, Main Street Maury, Main Street Fairview, Main Street Clarksville, Fort Campbell Courier, Dickson Post, Cheatham County Exchange, Robertson County Connection, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Portland Sun, Wilson Post and the Murfreesboro Post, along with magazines, websites, social media pages, podcasts and Main Street Media TV, a streaming TV channel. Dave, wife Ellen and their family live in Gallatin. Dave can be reached at [email protected].
