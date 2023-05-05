If I could go back in time 25 years ago and talk to 25-year-old me, I would have one simple message: “If the Falcons are ever up 28-3 in a Super Bowl, do not, under any circumstances, text a fellow Falcons fan, ‘We’re gonna figure out a way to lose this, aren’t we?’”
But then I would add one more: “You’re about to make the best decision you’ve ever made. Enjoy the ride, buddy.”
You see, 25 years ago, I was about to walk down the aisle and marry my then-girlfriend of five years. I never had cold feet or anything like that, so future me telling me that would actually be more of a brag from 50-year-old me.
So now that I think about it, I wouldn’t tell me that. Because I am glad that over the 25 years of our marriage, I wake up every morning not knowing what the day holds, but knowing that I wanted to be my best for her.
And, no, I was not my best every day. And anyone who says they have been, congratulations on lying to yourself. None of us have been spotless for a quarter century.
But our disagreements have been far outnumbered by our triumphs. Our successes far outweigh our failures. And it’s been a darn good quarter century.
We met 30 years ago the way every little girl dreams of when she is a child: At a fraternity keg party. We were both 20 at the time, and when I look back at pictures of us, I see the same two people I see today. And then someone will say, “Y’all look like babies,” and I’m reminded that the person I see in the mirror is not the actual person everyone else
sees.
We dated over several versions of our life: As college sweethearts; Over long-distance when I lived in Orlando and she finished her senior year; And as young professionals.
We dated so long that when we told our friends we were engaged, quite a few of them said, “I thought y’all were already married…”
Our kids are now grown, and we are so proud of the young adults that we had a little bit of a hand in guiding over the years. Granted, my wife always gives them full credit for being excellent humans, to which I say, “I think we can claim a little credit here.” Only one of us has humility as a trait.
Over the years, we have lost loved ones. We have gained new family members. We have battled illness. We have taken amazing vacations. We have laughed. We have cried. We have changed jobs. We have faced uncertainty.
We have, well, lived. And lived well. Because we did it together.
Most evenings these days, it’s just the two of us at home. And most of those riveting evenings are spent watching a show or a movie, enjoying dinner and just having a quiet evening. But it’s together, so I wouldn’t change a thing.
We have talked about what our next big adventure will be. We are going to Chicago soon because, well, we’ve never been to Chicago together. We’ve talked about the other places we want to travel together — Yosemite, Nova Scotia, Ireland.
And we’ve talked about what our next small adventure will be. A new trail to walk. A new restaurant to try. A new show to watch on our quiet evenings at home.
A few weeks before our wedding, the pastor who was marrying us had us in for a session to get to know us as a couple. (He knew my wife, as he had been her pastor growing up.) He asked me the first thing I noticed about her when we met. I didn’t hesitate. “Her smile.” My wife has always had the most radiant, light up a room smile. Even after 30 years, I am always pleased when I can make her smile, usually with an incredibly corny
joke.
I don’t know what tomorrow holds, much less the next 25 years. But I’d love nothing more than another 25 years of bliss with the woman I first met at a fraternity house 30 years ago. That and a Falcons Super Bowl halftime lead that I don’t jinx.
Mike Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. and now lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A graduate of the University of Alabama, you can email him at scmgibbons@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.