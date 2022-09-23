I have phone issues.
I know, I know. First world problems I’m having here. And they are. But they are kind of annoying.
My first problem has been a recurring one for a while. I have the worst time getting reception in certain areas, and unfortunately a lot of those areas are places I frequent. The main place this is an issue is the grocery store right near my house, which is practically a Faraday cage when I enter it.
You might not think this is a major deal, but I can tell you that it is. For one thing, I use my Alexa to keep my grocery list. And for those of you who are worried that Alexa is just collecting my information and harvesting it for whatever nefarious reasons, yeah, I know. I get it. But I also can be in my kitchen and say, “Alexa, add coffee to the shopping list.” And my son can say, “Alexa, add peanut butter to the shopping list.” And my wife can say, “Alexa, add peppermint tea to the shopping list.” And then when I go to the store, boom — shopping list complete. And yes, those are three things that regularly appear on my shopping list.
But when I get to the grocery, I can’t call up my list. My phone just spins and toils and then kinda shrugs. I’ve gotten to the point where I have to call up my Alexa shopping list before I leave the house, which is really something I’m not very good at remembering.
And if I do get there and forget to call up the list, forget about calling back home and getting someone to recount the list to me. It will be one of these phone calls:
ME: Hey, are you there?
MY WIFE: Hello?
ME: Jenn?
MY WIFE: Hello?
ME: Can you send me the…
MY WIFE: Hello?
Sigh.
And lest you think I should just switch carriers, I can assure you we have considered that. Then we found a Facebook thread on a town message board that discussed just that. And basically the general consensus was everything is awful and nothing will ever work so why bother. Sigh again.
The other issue I have is not at all to do with calls not going out. Instead it’s with calls absolutely coming in. Constantly.
For whatever reason, last week, my phone started getting TONS of calls that simply appeared as “POTENTIAL SPAM.” Over and over. Nonstop. I get maybe 3-4 calls a day on my personal phone, usually from my family. Suddenly, I was getting 60-70 a day, mostly from POTENTIAL SPAM. I don’t know who I angered who decided to sign me up for getting these calls, but whoever you are, sorry?
I have considered answering a call now and again, thinking perhaps I could figure out why they are coming in. Someone suggested to me that perhaps it was because elections are coming up. But I just keep passing on the call, because I have a sneaking suspicion that answering the call will accomplish absolutely zero, and possibly exacerbate things.
Again, I know these are really petty problems in the grand scheme of things. And I try to keep that in perspective. But I will say it still gets me a little frustrated when I can’t remember my shopping list, on which I clearly asked Alexa to add … something.
Mike Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. and now lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A graduate of the University of Alabama, you can email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @StandardMike.
