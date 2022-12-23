Despite the intense desire to do so, I will not start this column with the old joke about how many people it takes to change a light bulb.
But IF I did, I assure you, you would not guess the number it took to change my daughter’s headlight in her car.
Unless you guessed six. Then you would be correct.
It started when my daughter texted me and told me her headlight was out. Showing my hubris, I texted her back, “Easy fix. You can go to the auto parts store and get one. Want me to go with you tomorrow and get it fixed?”
We decided this was a solid plan as she wanted to learn the process for the future.
The next day, my daughter said she was not sure she could get to the store as she was working on a big paper for grad school. Good priorities, I said, and told her I would swing by the store, buy a bulb, and then come to her apartment and get it fixed. Easy
breezy!
I know very little about cars, but I have been able to change bulbs before. Yes, that’s a low bar to clear, but I’ve got to get my wins where
I can.
I went to the store and told them the type of car I needed a bulb for. He typed a few things on his computer and then said, “Reflector or
projector?”
I responded, “Do what now?”
He repeated the question. He could as well have just repeated it in Swedish because it would have meant the
same.
He flipped his monitor around and showed the difference. I asked my daughter to send me a picture of her headlight so I could play the match game between pictures.
I soon had a bulb and was at my daughter’s place. We
popped the hood. And I stared down at a whole lot of things that sure did seem to block my access to the light. I took out the manual and read the directions. The trick was to disconnect the washer fluid tube and move it back. I tried and tried with no success. My daughter tried. We watched YouTube videos and tried again.
Nothing.
Eventually, I gave up. (It was not exactly an eternity, as my patience for things like this is quite short.) I told my daughter I would take it to the dealership where we normally have it serviced. My guy there will take care of me, as he is always good to us.
I pulled up and told him my conundrum. He happily came out to take a look. He was flummoxed as well. Next step - he had one of his service guys come out. Same results. I told him if I needed to bring it for a service appointment we could, as if none of us could figure out what should be an easy repair, this needed to be
escalated.
They brought one more service guy out, a slender guy who had much smaller hands than the rest of us. This became the key. He was able to slide his hands on either side of the tube and doing some fancy finger acrobatics he finally was able to pop out the casing and free the burnt bulb. Halfway
there!
Now just to pop the new bulb in and put it back in and of course the bulb I brought was the wrong size. Fortunately, however, they have a parts place at the dealership, bringing the sixth person into our light changing experience. In short order the service guy had the bulb secured back in the housing.
When I returned the bulb, the guy at the first auto parts store said that the reason I got the wrong bulb is that there were five different sizes and there was no way to know which one was the right one without having seen the bulb. I decided not to mention that the guy at the dealership parts store managed to nail it on the first try without seeing the bulb, but
whatever.
The important thing is the light is now replaced, and she can safely drive at night again. And we all learned an important lesson for next time - start at the dealership.
Mike Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. and now lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A graduate of the University of Alabama, you can e-mail him at [email protected].
