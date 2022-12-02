Like many Americans, I went home for Thanksgiving.
I get back to my childhood home often, and for that I am thankful. But it’s even a little more special to do it on holidays. At the age of 50, I’m well aware how fortunate I am to gather with my whole family and enjoy wonderful food, fellowship and stories of yore.
Among the highlights of the trip:
• Even though I have not lived in my parents’ house in nearly 30 years, I still know that house like the back of my hand. We moved there when I was four, and it’s the only house I remember growing up.
So imagine my son’s surprise when we were taking something into the basement for my mom. My son thought it would be funny to sprint up the stairs and turn the light off on me. Silly boy.
In the pitch black, I easily made my way to the stairs, up the first flight, turned right and took the second flight. When I emerged from the door, he seemed slightly surprised.
“Please,” I said. “You think that’s the first time I’ve had that light turned off on me?”
I have three older sisters. I assure you that light has been turned off on me plenty of times before, and only sometimes accidentally.
• It’s so awesome to have new additions to the family join the party.
My nephew and his wife came over with their new baby girl. The moment they walked in, my brother-in-law took his granddaughter into his arms and snuggled with her. When it came time for dinner, he assured everyone to go ahead and fix plates and eat, and that he would be plenty happy tending to the little bundle of joy.
At one point during the meal, she began fussing a little. The new mom began to grow a smidge restless and wondered if she needed to get up from the table.
I said to her, “You see all these teenagers around the table? We’ve all sat through plenty of Thanksgivings while they fussed a little here and there. Enjoy your stuffing. She’s in good hands.”
I remember plenty of Thanksgivings when our kids were little and my parents tended to them while we ate. It’s what grandparents do. And also what grandparents really want to do.
• It’s fun when the little kids in your life suddenly become, you know, not so little. My youngest nephews are now 16 and are fine young men. And it’s also fun to see them and my son get together and hang out and just be dudes and not fight over Matchbox cars or something.
• What holiday would be complete without a surprise revelation about someone’s childhood?
We were all sitting around one evening talking about Christmas, and exactly when the kids found out that the presents that all appeared on Christmas day were not, in fact, delivered by a jolly old elf coming down the chimney.
My son chimed in and said, “You know when I found out?”
We all waited for the answer. Aaaand he pointed at me.
“You. You and Grandpa were sitting on the porch talking and you thought I was asleep in the den. Those windows aren’t soundproof.”
Ooof. Granted, he did add, “I was pretty sure it was the case but I didn’t want to let on because I thought I wouldn’t get any more presents.”
That takes a little of the sting out of that…
• If you want to market a candle that will be a bestseller, make a candle that smells like the bacon my mom makes in the morning when I come home to visit. Or, even better, you can make me bacon. There is nothing better than getting up in the morning, heading downstairs and having your brain say, “Ahhh! Mom made bacon!”
• We are an Alabama football family first and foremost, but we also have fans of Clemson, South Carolina, and Florida State in the mix. Needless to say, there were mixed emotions over the holiday football weekend.
But it’s still fun to watch a ton of football nonstop with family, and only occasionally argue whether in fact it was indeed pass interference or holding or whatever.
I’m filled with happiness over a wonderful long weekend, and I look forward to the next one that comes along. Perhaps it will be Christmas. You know, that time when you still get presents even if you don’t still believe in Santa.
Mike Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. and now lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A graduate of the University of Alabama, you can email him at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.