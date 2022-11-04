Well, apparently I’m 50 now.
I turned 50 on a low key Sunday in which I spent a day doing yard work and shopping with my wife, and then having dinner with my kids. Or, as I call it, a perfectly fine day.
There was a time I thought that turning 50 would be a big epic event, one that would break all records for awesomeness. I guess those times have passed. And I’m ok with that.
Don’t get me wrong — I celebrated turning 50. I am not one of those people who likes to say my age is younger than it is or say that I’m turning 29 or 39 or 49 again. Nope. I earned each of these years. Big Five-Oh. And that sure beats the alternative.
But the need for a huge blowout celebration has never been my thing for days like that. My wife turns 50 this month, too, and we will have our 25th wedding anniversary in a few months. We will probably do some catch-all thing that will serve to cover everything. But it will be something like taking a trip somewhere or perhaps a really nice dinner. I even suggested we both learn to ride motorcycles or fly helicopters and she was very excited about that. And by excited I mean she said, “No.”
As I reflect on 50, I will say I am at the age where I’ve started to realize that maybe, just maybe, every adult in my formative years didn’t have it all quite figured out exactly. I know I sure don’t. I guess with time comes the ability to fake it a bit to those younger than you so they are sure you just know all of the answers.
I also look back at how I have changed, and not just because I often now wake up with my back hurting or make a little groan when I get out of a chair. One of the main ways I’ve changed since I was younger: I don’t care about a lot of things I used to.
Don’t get me wrong. I care about a lot of things. But what I don’t care about are things that don’t have any deleterious effects on me or others but somehow get people riled up. I don’t care how you put the toilet paper on the roll, or even if you do. I’m a fully functioning adult. I can figure it out. I don’t care when you put Christmas decorations up. If it makes you happy, knock yourself out. I don’t care how you eat your steak. OK, I care a little about that, as a nice filet is a piece of art, and you shouldn’t spray paint over art.
Of all the petty things I’ve had strong opinions about (things that have provided fertile ground for these columns!) is the shopping cart thing, and I’m not giving that one up. That said, I have heard the case for NOT bringing it all the way back to the store, and that was from someone who worked at a grocery store. He emailed me and said he loved cart duty because he could go out in the lot and just have his time to himself. We settled on agreeing people had to at least take them to the corral.
Fifty years seems to have gotten here awfully quickly. I still remember my younger days vividly, and it seems like yesterday I was carefreely riding my bike through my neighborhood. Or riding off to college. Or having kids. Or seeing kids leave home. Or saying goodbye to loved ones. I guess the important thing is to remember that time can fly by and before you know it, a half century is in the rearview mirror. It’s important to appreciate the moments that make up your life and make up who you are. It’s important not to care about the things that really don’t matter, but to really care about all the ones that really do. So here’s to the next 50, I hope!
Mike Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken, S.C. and now lives in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A graduate of the University of Alabama, you can email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @StandardMike.
