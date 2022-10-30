It didn’t make sense to me initially.
When I was appointed president of the UT System in November 2018, I had a hard time connecting with our slogan, “Everywhere you look, UT.” About two weeks into my new job, after visiting with students, faculty, staff, donors and other stakeholders all across the state, it became abundantly clear. UT is literally in every corner of our great state — in all 95 counties!
As a Knoxville native and a first-generation UT Knoxville graduate, I thought I knew the UT System well, but our campuses and institutes continue to amaze me each day by all the ways they help to solve grand challenges across our great state. Everywhere you turn, UT is accomplishing the impactful, improbable and, sometimes, impossible from Mountain City to Memphis.
Tomorrow launches our first “Everywhere you look, UTHSC” tour, a journey across the state to educate and inform our communities about the statewide impact the UT Health Science Center has in Tennessee. New UTHSC Chancellor Peter Buckley is writing the next great chapter in the university’s history, and he is committed to further refining the direction of the institution. I am looking forward to joining him on this statewide tour, which will begin Oct. 31 and end on Nov. 2 with stops in Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
Did you know that UTHSC’s impact extends far beyond Memphis? It is the only public, statewide academic health science system in Tennessee, and has four full clinical campuses located in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. It also has eight core teaching and clinical hospital partners across Tennessee, as well as five dental clinics focused on the underserved. Additionally, UTHSC has almost 900 educational and clinical training sites across the state.
Additionally, UTHSC:
• Educates the largest number of health care professionals in Tennessee
• Has six colleges: Dentistry, Graduate Health Sciences, Health Professions, Nursing, Pharmacy and Medicine
• Has more than 3,100 students and more than 380 researchers working on the cures of tomorrow
• Trains the largest number of medical residents in Tennessee
• Trains 75 percent of Tennessee’s dentists
• Trains 34 percent of Tennessee’s pharmacists
• Produces the largest number of doctorally-prepared nurses in Tennessee
From helping to address critical public health issues like teenage obesity, substance abuse and mental health, everywhere you look, quite literally, UTHSC is there… making a difference across the state!
I invite you to follow us as we tour the state and celebrate all the ways UTHSC is serving our communities. To learn more about UTHSC, please visit uthsc.edu.
