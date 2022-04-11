As Senate committees continue to finalize their business for the 112th General Assembly, the Judiciary Committee approved legislation to enhance protections for victims of human trafficking and abuse. Important legislation to shine light on political organizations advanced in the Senate State and Local Government Committee last week, and senators continued to present their proposals for budget appropriations amendments to the Appropriations Subcommittee.
Additionally, the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee heard testimony from the Tennessee Department of Education on how the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act, which has been proposed by Gov. Lee to alter the state’s education funding formula, will affect the state’s finances.
Campaign Finance Transparency, Accountability
The Senate State and Local Government Committee voted unanimously to provide common sense measures that will increase transparency and accountability in the political process. Senate Bill 1005 will require state candidates to report all contributions and expenditures regardless of the amount. It will also require all in-kind contributions to be reported.
Under the legislation, any PAC that registers must submit a valid government photo ID to the Registry for each officer, treasurer of the committee and at least one person who directly controls expenditures. This change would go into effect July 1, 2022.
The additional sunshine this bill provides will increase accountability for campaign operatives and offer more transparency for voters so they can make truly informed decisions.
Human Trafficking
A series of bills aimed at preventing human trafficking and protecting victims of abuse advanced last week.
Passed by the Senate April 4, Senate Bill 2793 requires the Department of Correction, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Department of Human Services to provide mandatory training on the identification, intervention, prevention and treatment of human trafficking victims. The training must be selected by the Human Trafficking Advisory Council and administered annually starting in 2023.
On average in the U.S., every two minutes a child is bought or sold for sex:13 years or older is the average age a child is sold and the average lifespan of victims after entering slavery is seven years. It’s the second fastest growing criminal industry behind drug trafficking.
Senate Bill 2740 requires the district attorneys general conference in collaboration with various state agencies to develop recommendations on the creation of multidisciplinary teams tasked with responding to child sex trafficking cases. The teams are intended to enhance services to victims of child sex trafficking, improve the coordination of investigations of such cases and identify gaps in services.
Similarly, to ensure Tennessee has top-notch services for victims of sex trafficking, Senate Bill 2739, tasks the Department of Children’s Services and the Department of Human Services to identify existing resources and gaps in services for victims between the ages of 18 and 24.
Finally, the Senate last week passed Senate Bill 2815. The bill requires all public school employees working directly with students to complete an annual child abuse training program identified by the Department of Education or that meets the guidelines established by the Department of Children’s Services. The requirement currently only applies to teachers.
Expanding CTE Teacher Eligibility — Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses have become an important aspect of preparing Tennessee’s high school students for quality, high-paying jobs upon graduating. However, it can be challenging to attract qualified CTE teachers. Senate Bill 2442 was given final approval this week in the Senate to make it easier for local schools to find CTE teachers.
Current law requires CTE instructors to have five years of work experience within the last 10 years and requires their license to be from the state of Tennessee. The legislation allows a person to teach a CTE class if he or she has three years of relevant experience within the last five years and an industry certification from any state.
Increasing Access to Tennessee Promise Scholarship — Overachieving students who graduate from high school early are not eligible to receive the Tennessee Promise scholarship upon their early graduation, under current law. The Senate approved Senate Bill 2631 last week to allow hard-working students who graduate early to be eligible to receive the Tennessee Promise Scholarship, which provides students a last-dollar scholarship, meaning the Tennessee Promise will cover tuition and fees not covered by the Pell Grant, the HOPE scholarship or TSAA funds.
Reinstating Work Requirements for SNAP Benefits — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted in favor of legislation to reinstate work requirements in order for individuals to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the work requirements for SNAP benefits — which require able-bodied individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 to work, train or volunteer for at least 20 hours per week — were suspended.
Senate Bill 2071 also makes clear that any waivers to the work requirement issued by the Department of Human Services must have just cause.
The bill now moves to the Senate floor for final approval.
Recognizing Military Service for Retirement Credit / State Employees — To honor the service and sacrifice of military veterans, the Senate State and Local Government committee approved a measure to expand retirement benefits for state employees who served in armed conflicts.
At present, the state allows military veterans who served prior to 1975 to receive time served in the military credited to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) for up to four years at no cost to the employee. Senate Bill 2057 adds to the current law by allowing those who served in armed conflicts after 1975 to purchase up to four years of service credit in TCRS. Each year of service credited to TCRS would cost 9 percent of their current annual pay.
The bill advances to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Offering Veterans the Day Off on Veterans’ Day — Passed by the Senate last week, Senate Bill 2879 ensures veterans have the ability to take the entirety of Veterans Day off as a non-paid holiday.
The bill defines a veteran as a former member of the armed forces of the United States, or a former or current member of a reserve or Tennessee national guard unit who was called into active military service of the United States.
Restitution for Children of Victims of DUI Offenders — In the event a parent of a minor child is killed by an intoxicated driver, Senate Bill 2103 requires the convicted offender to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim’s children until each child reaches 18 years of age and has graduated from high school or the class of which the child is a member has graduated.
The bill requires the court to determine a reasonable payment after considering factors including the financial needs of the child and the financial needs of the surviving parent, among other criteria.
The bill advanced out of the Judiciary Committee last week. It next goes to the full Senate.
Enhancing Penalties for Burglary — Passed by the Judiciary Committee, Senate Bill 2854 increases the penalty for aggravated burglary from a Class C felony to a Class B felony if the home is occupied at the time of the offense. The bill also increases the penalty for an especially aggravated burglary, which is when a victim suffers serious bodily injury during the burglary, from a Class B felony to a Class A felony when the burglary is of a habitation.
The 28th District State Senate seat is held by Dr. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and includes Giles and five other counties.
