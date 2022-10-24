Too many young people believe that college is not an option, but for students in Middle College it isn’t a far-off dream — it’s a part of everyday life.
Tennessee’s Middle College program has resulted in tremendous academic success for our best and brightest students and will change lives for generations to come. It was established in 2018 through legislation which I supported and has grown significantly since then. The program gives high school students in their junior and senior years the ability to jump start their higher education and career by allowing them to graduate high school with an associates degree.
The benefits of the Middle College experience are numerous; however, in the past, the cost of this program has been a roadblock for some students who wish to participate. For these bright and motivated students, the most difficult part of simultaneously taking high school and college classes should be the coursework, not how to pay for being a high achiever.
This year, the General Assembly appropriated $643,500 more towards increasing the middle college scholarship. This boost in funds raises the scholarship from $1,250 to $2,000 per semester for full-time students receiving the award.
About half of Tennessee’s community colleges participate in the successful program and around 403 students currently receive the scholarship. It is my hope, that with the increase in funding for scholarships, more students will want to take advantage of this program and more community colleges across the state will offer it.
The state has focused on easing the financial burden of higher education with Gov. Haslam’s “Drive to 55” initiative, encouraging more Tennesseans to seek higher education. That initiative strives to get 55 percent of Tennesseans equipped with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025. The Middle College Scholarship program compliments this initiative by increasing students’ opportunities to seek a higher education degree while they complete high school.
This scholarship program makes a huge difference both economically and academically. It has resulted in raising academic achievement among participants. Students in the program have seen increases in ACT test scores by an average of 3.5 points, with some students gaining up to 10 points.
Middle College students are among the most sought-after students in the nation by four-year colleges and universities and typically achieve 100 percent proficiency on high school benchmarks. On average, 90 percent of Middle College graduates transfer to a four-year college or university. That is a huge help in getting us to our Drive to 55 goal, as we are already about two years ahead of schedule to meet it.
As a member of the Senate Education Committee, I will continue to support the Middle College Scholarship Program. Students who graduate from this program will certainly reap benefits for years into the future. For more about the Middle College Scholarship and eligibility, visit bit.ly/MidCollegeScholarship .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.