It is just days before we usher in 2022. Jan. 1 often marks a time of new beginnings. This is true in state government as well, with several significant new laws set to take effect.
These include three bills I sponsored dealing with school discipline, access to chiropractic care for TennCare patients and election integrity. I also co-sponsored several other bills. Among them, are two bills that will take effect as we ring in the new year. One assists victims of crime by providing them more resources and the other helps our high school students earn college credits by increasing our state’s Dual Enrollment Grants.
Teacher Discipline Act — The “Teacher Discipline Act” establishes a process for local school districts to enable a teacher to remove a student who causes repeated disruptions. Once the disruptive student is disciplined, principals can use their discretion to send them back into the classroom or permanently remove the child.
The new law also allows teachers to file an appeal with a school’s director or local superintendent if they disagree with that decision. It facilitates a better path for local directors to work with school officials to address issues impacting a disruptive student’s ability to learn.
TennCare / Chiropractic Services — A new statute with a Jan. 1 enactment date allows TennCare to cover chiropractic services.
This gives TennCare patients greater choice in their care through access to chiropractic services for adults who might otherwise seek costly pharmaceuticals or surgeries to manage their condition. This could mean cost savings in the program in addition to giving patients more choice in their care.
Tennessee Election Integrity
Act — Legislation which aims to uphold the integrity of elections in Tennessee by ensuring absentee ballots are not fraudulent is among those new laws set to take effect.
Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than the right to vote. The citizens of Tennessee need to know that their votes count. Our entire form of government flows from that fundamental right and it must be preserved and protected.
The new law requires all absentee ballots to include an easily discernible watermark and calls for absentee ballot counting boards of local county election commissions to reject them if they do not have it to prevent election fraud.
Dual Enrollment Grants — Jan. 1 marks the enactment of an important new law passed by the General Assembly this year which increases the number of dual enrollment courses paid for by the state from two to four.
In recent years, the Department of Education has encouraged students to obtain four early post-secondary opportunities. This legislation allows students to have a full-time semester completed once they graduate from high school.
Crime Victims / Restitution — Major legislation will become effective as the new year rolls in reaffirming the state’s commitment to victims’ rights.
It outlines an order of priority for funds paid into court for any criminal case. It reorders the new priorities to ensure the victim is paid restitution first.
The measure also extends the amount of time a victim has to apply for the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund from one to two years. This fund reimburses victims of violent crimes and their dependents who have suffered out-of-pocket expenses due to physical injuries, loss of income or
death.
Happy New Year’s — all the best in 2022.
The 28th District State Senate seat is held by Dr. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and includes Giles and five other counties.
