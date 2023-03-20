The Education Committee last week passed a bill that would update Tennessee’s Literacy Success Act law to allow for additional information to be considered when making third grade retention decisions and provide more resources to help students as they learn to read. The law was first passed in 2021 to improve literacy rates in the state and get students on track in the early grades so they can become proficient readers by third grade.
Senate Bill 300 will allow school districts to advance a student to fourth grade if the student scores in the approaching category on their third grade Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test and if they score in the 50th percentile on the third grade reading screener given in the third year if the screener administered is provided by the Department of Education and administered in a testing setting. Students advanced using the additional screener data must also receive additional tutoring in fourth grade, and school districts must notify parents to encourage them to enroll their students in summer programming.
The bill allows school districts to assist parents when filing an appeal if their student is identified for retention. The bill requires the Department of Education to provide a comprehensive report to the General Assembly on the number of students identified for retention, the interventions given to those students and the number of students promoted based on those interventions. The bill ensures students held back before third grade get reading intervention to catch them up and allows the Department of Education to contract up to three additional online tutoring providers to meet the needs of students. The bill also provides additional tutoring to school districts in first and second grades.
Strengthening Services for Children and Improving Adoption, Foster Care
Last week, lawmakers advanced a slew of legislation focused on improving DCS, streamlining adoption and foster case services and protecting children from abuse and trauma. The legislation is part of a focus for both the General Assembly and Gov. Lee this year to protect children. In February, Gov. Lee announced his proposal to invest $190 million in DCS.
Improving DCS
The number of children going into DCS custody is on the rise, and DCS continues to face significant staffing challenges which are resulting in unmanageable caseloads for DCS employees and preventing the department from providing quality care to the Tennessee children it serves.
The Judiciary committee passed Senate Bill 531 to help alleviate the burden on case managers by gradually reducing the maximum caseload per manager to 20 cases by Jan. 1, 2025, and reducing it again to 18 cases maximum by Jan. 1, 2026, finally ramping down to 15 cases per case manager by January, 1, 2027. The current caseload max per manager is set at an average of 20 cases which has led to veteran managers taking on up to 60 cases at one time, while first-year managers have 10.
Enhancing Foster Care, Adoption
Also advancing out of the Judiciary Committee were two major bills that seek to make several changes to adoption proceedings, services for expectant mothers and DCS proceedings with termination of rights procedure.
Senate Bill 270 adds services for foster care parents and those birth parents who choose adoption. Under this bill, foster care parents are allowed a respite of six months without losing their standing as a foster parent. For those choosing adoption, expectant mothers can receive support services paid for by the adoptive parents for the length of their pregnancy and up to 90 days post birth, as well as up to two years of counseling for the birth mother. It allows for a virtual surrender hearing and clarifies that surrender of parental consent may be made at any time prior to birth, but consent has to be reaffirmed after the birth of the child. The final decision cannot be made anytime before the birth. Furthermore, adoption paperwork can be stopped at any time, and a judge may waive the six month waiting period for adoption if the judge sees fit to do so.
Senate Bill 528 is an adoption and foster care omnibus bill to eliminate red tape in the adoption process. Among other things, foster parents are given more input and participation in the cases of children who have been in their care. The bill reduces the timeframe when finalized adoptions can be overturned and strengthens standards for putative and biological fathers wishing to hold themselves out as the father of a child.
The legislation also adds rape to the list of grounds for termination of rights, requires DCS to file a petition for termination of parental rights within a set period of time when a case involves egregious circumstances and requires courts to enter a surrender order when all other conditions have been met.
The bill moves to the senate floor for final consideration.
Prioritizing the Best Interest
of the Child in Custody, Adoption Cases
The Judiciary Committee also advanced several bills to update the termination of parental rights proceedings.
Senate Bill 534 seeks to streamline the adoption process for a newborn surrendered under the safe haven law. It lowers the waiting period for DCS to file a petition seeking termination of parental rights of an infant voluntarily surrendered from six months to 90 days. It also requires the court to expedite the case to ensure the hearing of the termination petition is within 30 days of the petition filing.
Senate Bill 535 clarifies that if a parent or guardian fails to visit or support a child less than 4 years old for a period of three consecutive months, the circumstances rise to qualification for abandonment. Furthermore, if a child resides in the adoption petitioner’s home for at least three months, the judge may waive the six-month waiting period for the order of adoption.
To prioritize the safety of children going into DCS custody, Senate Bill 264 allows for the Department of Children’s Services to file for a petition of termination of rights after the department has removed a child from the home. This bill also clarifies that “persistent conditions” means if after a period of six months, the parent or guardian has failed to remedy the situation that resulted in the removal of the child from the home, then it can be considered grounds for termination.
The 28th District State Senate seat is held by Dr. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and includes Giles and five other counties.
