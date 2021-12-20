Christmas is a most joyful time of year. It means gatherings with friends, beautiful lights, holiday food and spending time with loved ones. It is a marvelous time of celebration. But most of all, it is the season during which Christians everywhere give thanks to God for the gift of His Son.
The story of Christmas is as relevant today as it was over 2,000 years ago. It is the story of a family desperately searching for a place to rest and find shelter. And then the Baby was born in the humblest of settings.
There was no room at the inn for Mary and Joseph, but they found shelter where they could. The story is a reminder that we can rest firm in the knowledge that God comes to us in the most desperate of situations and sometimes in the most unlikely places.
While we celebrate the joys of Christmas, it is important to remember those among us who are struggling. Some of our neighbors in Northwest Tennessee suffered great loss recently due to the deadly tornado which ripped a path of destruction through six states. Many of our Humphreys County neighbors also suffered great loss due to the horrific floods in August. We have all seen the images of these victims who are in the most desperate of situations and in need of shelter.
Tennessee is truly the volunteer state. Many of our citizens know that the greatest way to bring hope to the hearts of the brokenhearted during this special season is by serving those around you. We see that by the way volunteers rushed to help Humphreys County flood victims and are now on the ground to assist those ravaged by the tornadoes.
The very essence of Christmas is captured in the kind spirit of giving. These acts of kindness are not just found in the most tragic of circumstances, they are also found every day throughout our communities in so many ways, both simple and great. I want to particularly thank all of our local volunteers and service organizations that helped our fellow citizens in need throughout the year.
While we are remembering those in need, don’t forget our fellow citizens who are suffering the loss of a loved one. Christmas can be very difficult for them, especially when the loss is due to a violent crime. Each year at our State Capitol, families gather to place ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of the victims of homicide. The wreaths are displayed throughout the holiday season. The event, called “Tennessee Season to Remember, is a chilling reminder of the heartbreak many Tennessee families suffer due to violent crime.
I certainly stand with these victims. That is why I am supporting a new Constitutional Amendment titled “Marsy’s Law” which proposes amending the Tennessee Constitution to ensure rights of victims are observed throughout the criminal justice system. I appreciate the work of all the volunteers in Tennessee who are bringing this nationwide movement for victim’s rights to our state.
We also cannot forget our soldiers and their families during this holiday season. Our state and nation are strengthened by the bravery, sacrifice and giving spirit of those serving overseas during this Christmas season. Our prayers continue to go out to them for their service to our nation.
Finally, I want to thank the citizens of this senatorial district for the opportunity to represent the people of Perry, Lewis, Wayne, Lawrence, Maury and Giles counties and for the prayers of so many constituents who sustain our service in the General Assembly.
May you have a blessed Christmas and keep focused on Christ as the head of our government, as well as our lives.
