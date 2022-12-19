Christmas is a special time of year. It is a season of celebration, as we rejoice in the birth of Christ. It is a season of giving -- an expression of love and joy. When you give something away, you are making a sacrifice for another person because you care for them and desire to see them happy, comforted, or peaceful. Giving is important because it is the spirit of giving that fosters unity among mankind.
More than 2000 years ago, Christmas began in a small stable in the Middle East with a young girl who was about to give birth to God’s gift for humanity. She was blessed by God and favored as the mother of God’s Son, Jesus Christ. On the night she gave birth, the world received the greatest gift that would ever be bestowed among men – and that is the gift of salvation through Christ.
This gift, given out of great love from God to his people, became a reality to shepherds in a field who were frightened by the sight of the Lord’s angels. But the angels bore good news of God’s gift and the shepherds were soon comforted by the presence of their King.
The gift of the Son of God received honor from three wise men who traveled to see the baby. They themselves carried expensive gifts of praise for the infant because they cherished their new savior.
And today, that gift brings millions of people together not only at Christmas time but on a daily basis as Christians gather to celebrate their faith and love among each other and with those around them. Throughout this season, we focus on the joy it is to give to one another.
The tradition of giving also extends to many other traditions. The stories of St. Nicholas – who some believe to be the man behind the legends of Santa Clause – tell tales of a compassionate saint who was blessed with wealth from his parents and who used those blessings to benefit the poor and the hungry.
One account tells of a poor man who had three daughters and no money for their wedding dowries. Their poverty would have led the girls into slavery. As the legend goes, St. Nicholas cared for that family and secretly left bags of gold – which fell into the stockings of their boots and served as the needed dowry for marriage. While the traditions of St. Nicholas vary from culture to culture, some say that the traditions of stockings hung on the fireplace stem from this story. Certainly, the spirit of kindhearted giving remains a grand part of our Christmas festivities, bringing us closer to one another.
This Christmas, I encourage you to focus on the beauty, joy and peace of gift-giving. Love your family members and friends – and even a few strangers – with gifts of time, or energy, or hugs or presents under the tree. There are many families and individuals in your community that can be blessed by your gifts of time, money and care.
Relish the looks in peoples’ eyes as you share your love and care for them. Embark on new adventures of bringing yourself and others into close relationships that are based off of a genuine desire to honor each other with a sacrifice. There are few relationships more rewarding than those built on love and giving. And I encourage you to seek them out this Christmas.
May you and your families have a blessed Christmas that extends into a new year full of abounding love and lasting friendships.
