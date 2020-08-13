I married Henry Sims in Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Sept. 5, 1971. After I graduated from Fisk University in 1950, I had worked as an art teacher in Nashville’s Cameron High School, as a Fulbright Exchange Teacher in Antigua, West Indies, and as a sixth grade teacher in Nashville’s Head Elementary School. When I married, I was employed as an Art Supervisor in Nashville’s District 3 elementary schools.
I had planned to continue working in Metropolitan Nashville’s schools but my husband, Henry, was concerned about the distance of my daily commute to Nashville. Without consulting me, he requested the superintendent of Giles County Schools, Marlin Goodman, to hire me as an art teacher in the elementary schools. I never made an application or was interviewed for the job. I simply was informed by Henry that I had been hired to work here and to start two weeks later on the second floor of the old Bridgeforth School. Thus began my career in Giles County, to teach art to every elementary child in the school system. Indeed, a daunting task to accomplish.
It was when I received my first paycheck, which was $380 less than I had earned in Nashville, that I wondered if being married to Henry was worth the deep cut in my salary. I seriously considered leaving Henry and returning to my job in Nashville. But, it was a joy to work with the Giles County children, so I disregarded my meager salary and the intimidating local history and made Giles County my home. I have lived here for almost 50 years, and I have experienced, and witnessed, as a black female Yankee, the deep prejudices and abject discrimination that still exists to this day.
Giles County had integrated schools several years before Nashville, so this was my first opportunity to teach in integrated schools in Tennessee. In 1971, there were 26 black teachers spread throughout the schools in Giles County. There were no black principals. The Bridgeforth principal was transferred to work in the Central Office to become the system’s delivery “boy,” taking books, mail and sundry items around to each of the schools. There were no black school board members. When black teachers retired, white teachers were hired in their places, which has caused a serious dearth in the numbers of African American teachers presently employed in Giles County.
When the schools consolidated, I became the first art teacher in Giles County High School. I was selected at the Teacher of the Year in Giles County School System, the South Central Development District and was a finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year. Of course, I lost!
My husband Henry, who was the only black administrator in one of the 26 Vocational Technical Schools in Tennessee, applied for the position of Director of Vocational Education in the Giles County Schools. Three white men also applied. Two were trained vocational educators, one was an employee of a nursing home with no vocational education or experience. The Giles County School Board hired the nursing home employee.
Henry appealed to the EEOC to investigate as he was clearly the best qualified candidate. He lost! They reported that even though Henry was the best qualified candidate, the school board had hired the person who was the least qualified. Therefore, all three of the other candidates had also been discriminated against.
After 33 years as an educator, I applied to fill the position of Assistant Principal at Pulaski Elementary School. I was the best qualified, and was hired even though the principal was opposed to having a black female Yankee as his assistant.
I was shocked to witness many disturbing practices in the operation of the school. One included two teachers located in a two-classroom portable, isolated outside the back of the school, who left their students unsupervised for hour-long periods of time while they lounged in the teacher’s workroom.
There were classrooms in which all the students were white and others that were almost totally black. The custodian boldly hung a noose with a figure hanging by the neck fully visibly in his workroom.
A test, written and graded by the principal, was given to selected first grade students to determine which students would occupy the top classes in the second grade. No black students were chosen to take the test.
There were obvious discrepancies in the discipline of black and white students.
I complained to the principal about each of these, and many other areas of unfair and sometimes dangerous practices that existed, much to the principal’s dismay. To get rid of me, he appealed to the school board to eliminate the position of assistant principal even though the school had almost 600 students.
Somehow, the unfair elimination of my position was reported to the television stations in Nashville. They sent down reporters and photographers and for three weeks this became a popular news item as they took pictures of the school, the school board members and of me.
The newly formed NAACP called in the EEOC to investigate, and they made a thorough study of the school, the central office and the school board practices. They found that discrimination was rampant in the school system.
Less qualified white teachers were hired over better qualified black teachers. The grouping of students was deeply discriminatory and unfairly determined. Many other areas in the school’s programs, methods of teaching and inclusion of students in all programs in the school were unfair.
They left a set of guidelines for the school, central office and school board to follow. I remained the assistant principal of Pulaski Elementary School.
In 1990, I was appointed the first black female principal of the newly constructed elementary school, Southside Elementary. I successfully served as principal until 1997 when I retired at the age of 69.
In Chapter 4, I will reveal current discrimination and segregation that all black residents and I have endured as citizens of Giles County. All each of us wants is to live as American Citizens in “ONE NATION, UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE, WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.