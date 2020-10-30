As of Sept. 5, 2020, I have lived in Pulaski 49 years. I was 42 years old and did not know the unsavory historical significance of this small town. Otherwise, I am sure, out of fear, I would never have consented to marry Henry Sims and move here.
With the exception of the two years I worked as a Fulbright Exchange Teacher living on the small, 12-mile long, Caribbean Island of Antigua, West Indies, I have always lived in the urban cities of New York and Nashville.
Antigua’s residents were more than 90 percent black; therefore, the evils of racism were unknown. It was a joy to live in an environment where I did not have to tolerate being discriminated against, segregated or denied admittance or services because God had made me black.
When I returned home to Nashville in July 1965, I witnessed the Civil Rights March in Washington, D.C. I was in awe, and with eager anticipation of future progress for me and all black Americans, I yearned for the positive changes that were designated to take place in the near future in race relations in America. It has been 55 years, and little has changed. Racism has simply moved underground and is still thriving in dark, secret places. I have witnessed it personally for 49 years, and like everyone else who lives here, I have quietly accepted it, though angrily seething inside by the rampant discrimination all black citizens have had to and still are facing.
Our black citizens have daily witnessed numerous instances of overt racism and have attempted to address many of them. Only a very few have been rectified. The vast majority have been blatantly ignored, overlooked, put aside, made excuses for, lied about, pretended they would be immediately addressed or were partially fulfilled. In the end, little or no positive changes have been made to permanently correct the racist situation or to solve the problems in the city or county. Therefore, we have made little or no progress in eliminating the evils locally of racial discrimination.
In the City of Pulaski, the population is 24.7 percent black. In Giles County, the population is 11.8 percent black. Therefore, the total number of employees working in every department in the City of Pulaski should be at least 24.7 percent black. Also, in Giles County the total number of employees working in each department should be at least 11.8 percent black. This should also include the U.S. Post Office, the Tennessee State Offices, the Public Schools, the law enforcement, the utilities and all groups and organizations that are funded by the Pulaski, the Giles County and the United States governments, or the tax payers who support them.
The black citizens of Giles County pay our fair share of taxes to Pulaski, Giles County and the U.S. Government. We pay for our utilities. Therefore we should have equal and fair access to any and all job opportunities. We should never have any offices or work areas in the Courthouse, City Hall, Post Office, State Offices or the Electric Company that are totally void or lacking in numbers of African American employees.
Systemic racism and discrimination are rampant throughout Giles County. It infuriates the black citizens who despise it but quietly accept it as a way of life, over which they have no control. Go into the post office, the City Hall, the Courthouse, the schools, the Library, the stores and businesses, the churches, the banks and the depressed black communities. Look at the people who run the governments and provide jobs and services to the citizens of both Pulaski and Giles County. How many black citizens are on each of the government, library, hospital and bank boards of directors? We lack input in the basic decisions that impact our lives, jobs, finances and our family’s well-being.
The black churches, civic and fraternal organizations and other groups have made little progress or impact in eliminating the racist and discriminating practices that abound. How do we solve these problems? Surely not by continuing to ignore them. We have ignored them since the end of the Civil War. Therefore, we are still caught up in a subtle form of slavery. We have no power, no input, no voice, no presence, no control over our very existence. We have to do more than become frustrated and angry by the racist behavior that accounts for the lack of black employees in the public and private entities that eagerly take our tax money, sell us products or provide us services.
The only way we can get attention to remedy injustice is to let the world know that we refuse to accept it any longer. We must continue to protest and march to demonstrate that we demand change and will not stop until we achieve EQUALITY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL AMERICANS, IRRESPECTIVE OF COLOR, CLASS, SEX OR AGE. MOST OF ALL, WE MUST VOTE!
We heartily support and applaud our brave citizens of all ages, colors and religions who fearlessly stand up and march, protesting the status quo and loudly demanding change in America: From Hate to Love, Exclusion to Inclusion, Brutality to Kindness, Suffering to Healing, Destroying to Building-Up, Despair to Hope, Death to Life, Injustice to Justice and Bitter Enemy to Close Friendship.
Almighty God has created each of us equally. To survive, the time has come for each of us to hold tightly to one another and to God.
