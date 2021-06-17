The Aldermen of the City of Pulaski have voted to recognize the Juneteenth Celebration which is held annually on June 19, to recognize the final freeing of slavery in America.
During the Civil War, the Union Army was unable to recruit enough manpower to win the war. The Union Army Generals appealed to President Abraham Lincoln to free the slaves and to recruit them into the Union Army to provide the necessary manpower to fight the Confederates. As a result, the Emancipation Proclamation was approved by Congress, and the slaves were freed Jan. 1, 1863.
The freed slaves were recruited to join the Union Army and Navy. One hundred eighty thousand joined the Union Army and 20,000 joined the Union Navy. In Pulaski, 2,400 former slaves out of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee joined the 110th and 111th Infantry Regiments of the United States Colored Troops and camped on Fort Hill. Forty thousand former slaves joined the Union Army in Tennessee.
The slaves were freed in January 1863. Yet, in Texas, the slaves had no knowledge of their freedom. It was after the Civil War was over, that the slaves in Texas were informed, over two years later, on June 19, 1865, that they were free. This is the day that ALL slaves were freed in America, and the date for the Juneteenth Celebration.
For many years, the African Americans celebrated their freedom on June 19 with prayers, games, music and dancing, good food and the joy of freedom. As time passed and African Americans relocated North and West, fewer celebrations were held.
Today, there is a resurgence of Juneteenth recognition and annual celebrations. The Giles County Branch of the NAACP is making plans for the Juneteenth Celebration in Giles County on June 19, 2022. Everyone will be invited to join us and celebrate our freedom from slavery and oppression with optimism, prayer, love and the joy of freedom.
Numerous Juneteenth Celebrations will be held June 19, 2021, at the following locations:
• Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, at 415 S. Academy St., Murfreesboro; from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Nashville, Columbia, Huntsville. Please look on NAACP Facebook page for additional information.
• A Juneteenth Seminar will be held June 19, sponsored by the Rev. William Howard Smith and Roundhill A.M.E. Churh, at Wolf Gap, 2718 Tarpley Shop Road, Pulaski; from 10:55 a.m.-2 p.m.; Rev. Edward C. Hatch and Mr. Garland Brown will be the main speakers on African American history and events.
