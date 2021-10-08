In 1985, Bro. Bill Yates, with the ardent support of many Giles County citizens, established the New Canaan Ranch to provide a new ministry for men to conquer their addictions through faith in the power of God. The men who entered this new program lived on campus for a year and graduated, empowered by their new religious faith to escape their addictions and live clean and productive lives.
The men who joined the Ranch did not pay to be accepted as patrons. Instead, they were hired out to work in the community, and supported the Ranch by donating a percentage of their wages to pay their expenses. This was a blessing both to the welfare of the Ranch and their patrons, but also for our entire community. When anyone needed temporary workers to hire for almost any job, the men residing at the Ranch would be readily available at a reasonable cost.
For 31 years, my husband Henry and I hired many different men to work on numerous jobs, and became ardent supporters and friends with the men and the administrators of the Ranch. Every man had a different background, from a different place, with a different life history, which we never questioned. Every man we hired proved to be a hard worker and pleasant to work with. Each man always did his best, and we responded with respect, kindness, a positive attitude and appreciation for their efforts to help us.
Henry and I became dependent upon, and friends of, everyone at the Ranch. To show them our appreciation, Christmas 2005, Henry and I had a Holiday Breakfast for everyone at the Ranch, both patrons and staff. We prepared an elaborate breakfast and gave each person a gift bag of fruit, nuts, candy and a gift card. The men rewarded us by singing several beautiful Christmas songs, which revealed their true spirit of reverence and love for the birth of Christ. They reached deeply into my heart, and it was the best Christmas I have ever had.
The patrons at the Ranch are multi-talented, very capable of many pursuits. Two of them assisted me in designing and installing a tile floor in the Baptistry in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. One helped me lift the heavy tiles and design the floors, and the other one helped me lay the tiles on the floors.
The Wilkinson, Martin, Sims antebellum house was devastated by a painter who used a spray paint gun to paint the inside of the house. Paint was on the floors, windows and furniture. Everything was in disarray. The men from the Ranch cleaned away all stray paint, and beautifully repainted and rearranged the furniture on the inside of the house. They took personal pride in completely restoring the 175-year-old house.
In the spring of 2006, Henry was requested to build a dining room and kitchen in Saint Paul A.M.E. Church. In 1947, Henry, and his Building Trade students at Bridgeforth High School had rebuilt this church, when rural black elementary students were using local churches as schools. He was delighted to accept this challenge, even though he was in the late stages of prostate cancer.
Everyday, he hired men from the Ranch. He first took them to Home Depot to purchase the items they needed, then he took them to the church to work. In three months, they had the dining room and kitchen built and furnished, all at Henry’s expense.
Every Christmas, Henry called upon the men from the Ranch to decorate the Wilkinson, Martin, Sims House, inside and outside. In early December 2006, three men from Ranch worked three days to decorate the house. Henry was the boss, telling each of us what he wanted done, and how he wanted it to look. The entire house was beautifully decorated.
On Dec. 22, 2006, Henry died. On Dec. 27, we had Henry’s wake in the Martin, Sims House. All of the members of the New Canaan Ranch attended the wake. They brought a tall ceramic angel as a gift, which was displayed beside Henry in the beautiful house they had decorated for Christmas. The next day, at the funeral, they saw that the members of the New Canaan Ranch had been listed on his program as “Honorary Pall Bearers.”
In the 15 years since Henry has passed, I have kept in close touch with the Ranch, using their manpower in numerous different ways, and providing items for their benefit (including candy apples on Halloween). Some men have often become my “step-children.” I have attended their graduations, and offered moral support. We are family!
A recent devastating fire has taken away an old dilapidated building, but not the hearts and souls of the men, administrators and citizens of Giles County. During good times and hard times, God has always been in control. He knows best what the future will bring to the Ranch with the support of the community in the restoration of the buildings and the men they serve.
I thank the late Bro. Bill, his daughter Renee and all those who have helped administer the Ranch. I deeply appreciate the hard work of all your men who have helped me to survive. I believe that God will prevail and out of your deep pain of loss you will be blessed, and more capable of assisting those who need you the most — the men who are troubled, and who need God to enter their hearts and souls and help them to survive.
