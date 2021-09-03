One of the most tragic outcomes of the Civil War is that the real heroes and winners of the war have been completely ignored and forgotten by the historians and the descendants of the 200,000 former slaves who joined the Union Army and Navy. They valiantly fought and died to provide freedom and opportunity for all slaves.
They have been purposely disregarded and never honored for their bravery and overwhelming accomplishments. There are no statues of black Union soldiers in blue uniforms riding high on stallions in front of Southern Capitols and Courthouses — only of Confederate generals who lost the Civil War.
In 1862, there was a severe lack of white northerners joining the Union Army. The Union Army generals appealed to President Abraham Lincoln to free the slaves to provide the manpower needed to win the Civil War.
On Jan. 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves who were then recruited to join the Union Army. In Pulaski, 2,400 former slaves from Alabama, Mississippi and surrounding counties joined the 110th and the 111th Regiments, which camped on Fort Hill in Pulaski. More than 20,000 former slaves joined the Union Army in Tennessee and 200,000 in the United States. More than 60,000 died.
The USCT 110th and 111th Infantry Regiment’s soldiers were brave warriors who were fighting for the freedom of all slaves. They forced Nathan Bedford Forrest’s army to flee fearfully out of Pulaski. They sent Gen. Hood and his badly beaten Confederate Army running away from the USCT Army in the Battle of Nashville. These brave black soldiers are the ancestors of every black citizen in Giles County.
The citizens of the United States have never been told in schools, nor have read in history books, the true story of the Civil War. The brave United States Colored Troops’ black Union Army soldiers were primarily responsible for winning the Civil War and permanently freeing the slaves.
It is time to reveal the truth, and bring pride in the ancestry of all black citizens. Our ancestors were not just slaves, but they were brave warriors who deserve to be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Forty of the members of the 110th and 111th Regiments are buried in Maplewood Cemetery, and many others in cemeteries throughout Giles County. They fought for our freedom and they died heroes. Let us remember them, and honor them, by recognizing their existence and bravery, and taking great pride in our indomitable ancestry.
I thank the Aldermen on the Pulaski City Council for voting to permanently honor the 110th and 111th United States Colored Troops in the City of Pulaski.
