Over a year ago, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford organized a committee of 16 volunteers called CACIRA — Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment — to locate and honor outstanding citizens and organizations who have made positive impacts in the development of Pulaski and Giles County.
Members of the committee recommended several prominent individuals to research and honor, including the 110th and 111th Regiments of the United States Colored Troops who camped on Fort Hill.
Approximately 2,400 former slaves joined the Union Army in Pulaski and fought bravely to free all slaves. When the Civil War was over, they occupied the North end of Pulaski, and built homes, churches, schools and businesses.
The United States Colored Troops have been selected by the CACIRA committee and approved by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to be honored by placing a memorial statue of a USCT soldier in Cave Spring Park. Pamela Sue Keller has now been commissioned to build the statue.
The eight members of the CACIRA USCT sub-committee who are working diligently to create an outstanding USCT memorial are: Janis Tucker, Delores Young, Joe Davis, John Birdsong, Kelly Hamlin, Ramona Myles, John Coleman and myself.
The completion time for the USCT memorial statue will be approximately one year. We expect the presence of the statue will have a great impact on children and all who see it.
