Do y’all remember when I had an opinion and you had an opinion, and I’d chuckle to myself about your opinion and you’d chuckle to yourself about mine, but we could still be friends?
Good times! But, that’s not what this column is actually about. I was just reminiscing.
Up until a few weeks or so ago, I spent the new year getting over COVID-19. It’s not been the worst case, but it definitely was not the easiest case either. I am thankful for God’s protection over me and my family. I’m convinced more and more every day that we have no idea how much God watches over and protects us all the time. If you think about who God is and who we are, the fact that He cares so much for each of us will actually blow your mind. Just think about it.
The worst thing for me with COVID was feeling bad all the time. I couldn’t stand it. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. Every day I would wake up and lay there thinking, “Okay today I’m going to feel better,” only to discover that wasn’t going to be the case.
I got to thinking: When are we as a country and a society, going to get tired of feeling bad? And I’m not talking about COVID-19. It’s like we wake up collectively every morning ready to feel good again about the day ahead, only to end our days sad, frustrated, uncertain, angry, scared and/or generally upset.
So let’s figure out where this overall feeling of gloom and doom comes from, and what the prescription is to turn those frowns upside down.
There are a lot of people in our world today who are deeply invested (meaning they make money) in us being mad, indignant, paranoid and generally unhappy. How do they make money on that? I thought you’d never ask.
When we are, let’s call it distraught, we desire to solve our problems. If we know what’s going on we can fix it, right? Somehow knowing what’s going on is supposed to make us feel better about whatever it is that’s going on. So, we turn to sources like the news on television or the internet or social media in an effort to make us feel better.
Right there I just named three sources a lot of people seek out when we’re distraught — television, social media and the internet. Another group with a vested interest in our collective state of mind are politicians. If you’re not upset about something with your government or society well there’s nothing the politicians can promise to fix. All of a sudden they are not as important to you as they need to be.
So, we are turning to these sources, and others, to help us feel better about what’s happening around us, only to be told how terrible everything is, because, at the end of the day, they need us to be distraught. To me that’s our disease.
So what’s the cure?
I’m a proud follower of Jesus Christ. I believe the only way to true peace is daily building your relationship with the one and only God, the creator of the universe, through faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As much as I would like for everyone to believe the same, I know not everyone does, and while I pray for those who don’t, I completely respect your freedom to decide. It’s ultimately between you and Him. I’m available to discuss it with you, anytime.
Whether you are of the Christian faith, agnostic, atheist, religious or just don’t care, there are some simple things we can all do to cure our disease.
1) Turn off the news channels. Better yet, turn off your TV. It is increasingly difficult to find anything that is truly uplifting on cable or streaming television. The news channels are the worst. If one more glorified talking head tells me what’s right or wrong with what I think, my head might just explode. I’d prefer to just hear what happened, thank you very much. The opinion of the owner of the network as expressed by the person reading the teleprompter is neither required nor sought.
2) This one is much like the first, turn off social media/the internet. If you can’t scroll through Facebook or Twitter without your heart rate and blood pressure going up, it’s time to re-evaluate your relationship with social media. If you think your quippy comment is what that Facebook/Twitter post needs, you’re wrong. If you think you can just say what you want on social media without somebody saying something back that is likely to make you mad, you’re wrong. Consider this, what you have to say is just not as important as you think it is to the rest of the world. And, yes, I understand what irony is.
3) If you successfully complete the first two, you will have basically remedied this one — politicians. Even when a politician is telling you how great of a job they are doing, they are going to continue to tell you how bad it can be or will be if they aren’t around to fix it. How many times have we been told that this is the most important election in the history of our country? If you turn off the news channels and social media, you turn off most of the politicians and their minions.
Man, I’m feeling better already!
Finally try this, every day before you get up, consider how blessed you are to have another chance to see, experience and love on your loved ones. Consider how blessed you are to experience another sunrise or sunset (or both). Think about rainy days, sunny days, children laughing, a bundled up baby, fields of flowers, beautiful birds, crazy squirrels, a baby deer, horses playing in a pasture, the way you feel when you see someone you love. There’s so much more. Maybe you guys can send me some things you are thankful for. I’m actually overwhelmed with joy right now just thinking about it.
I consider every day to be a blessing from God. I wake up every day thankful for all of it.
When you wake up, think about it, even say it out loud. I’m not saying it has to be a prayer. If you’re like me, you talk to yourself about whatever’s not going right, why not talk to yourself about what is good.
So, give my prescription a try, any or all of it, and report back to me on your condition in a few weeks. Be honest. Let me know if you’re feeling a little better about the world.
You can call me at 638-7592 or email scott@pulaskicitizen.com.
