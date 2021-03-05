Somebody made the point to me after my last column something I already knew, but did not acknowledge — some people are not happy unless they’re unhappy. I do know this, and to those people I would like to say congratulations because you’ve got people lined up to tell you how miserable you should be.
But, once again, I digress.
I’m living in a town full of people different than me. I’m living on a street full of people different than me. I’m standing in a store full of people different than me. There are women, men, big folks, little folks, old folks, young folks, folks with purple hair, folks with no hair (that’s me), folks with different haircuts, folks of different ethnic backgrounds, different economic backgrounds, different religious backgrounds, different family backgrounds. Heck some of these people are Alabama fans for crying out loud.
At the very least, I’ve got no problems with any of these people I’m sharing life with and am happy to peacefully co-exist. At the very best, I love every single one of them, even the Alabama fans, because God wants me to love everyone as He loves us, and my utmost desire is to please Him.
For multiple reasons though, there is a growing group of people who want us to be disgruntled with and actually hate each other because of our differences. These keepers of the good and righteous want us all to define each other by our differences.
What I should do, according to these purveyors of worldly truth, is see the hair, the skin color, the age, the clothes, whatever it is that makes us different and project all that is wrong with the world, and in my life, onto everybody else based on these differences.
It is absolute insanity! Not unprecedented in the history of the world by any means, but insanity none the less.
Please grasp this if you don’t grasp anything else, every single person you share space and time with is a unique human being, created by God. God does not love all of our choices and He cannot abide our sin without the intervention of Jesus Christ, but God does love all of His children. If He loves everybody around you, that’s your cue to love them too. If you think there are exceptions to this, you need to take that up with Him.
There is no place in this equation for us to consider each other less or more, better or worse, smart or dumb, right or wrong and relevant or irrelevant. There is certainly no room in this equation to ascribe to the theory that my race or whatever makes me different is what causes or has caused other people’s problems. Nor does God’s equation allow for us to hate each other because we are different.
If hate seems like a harsh way to describe what’s going on, I’d have to go against my last column and invite you to turn on a news channel or login to a social media outlet near you. People are treating each other, reacting to each other and talking to each other terribly under the auspices of assigning an individual’s relevance and worth based on thousands of different ideas, attributes, preferences and choices.
Are you doing that? Are you doing that in your mind? Are you doing that in your heart? Are you doing that with your mouth? Are you doing that with your keyboard? If you are, stop! Stop giving agitators power over you. Stop looking around you and seeing the differences. Stop assigning blame for your problems to the people around you because they are different. Look around and figure out what YOU can do to change it.
When you look around, see the love people have for each other. See the young man helping the elderly woman get to her car. Does either of their ethnicities really matter? See one student helping another student with a difficult subject. Are their political or societal preferences really important? See the woman giving up her seat to the man on crutches. Does the color of her hair or the condition of his clothes have anything to do with any of it?
This past week I joined people from all across this community. We were all different in so many ways — gender, ethnicity, age, religion, economic status, politics and more. If the agitators had their way, we’d have all been accusing each other, blaming each other, simply hating each other based on our differences. We’d have actually never been in the same building together.
Instead all of these different people came together to pack and load almost 600 boxes full of food for people in Giles County who are struggling to feed themselves and their families. Then another diverse group of people helped distribute the food to more diverse people without anyone calling anyone names or accusing anyone of causing the world’s problems.
My question is, how many people do you think would have gotten food if division based on differences was allowed to rule?
Now think how much we could get done in this world if we stopped listening to those people who are trying to divide us because we are different. I hope you’re shaking your head right now just like I am because it’s a crying shame.
That may be “Pollyanaish” as my dad would say sometimes. I know that’s true. Getting around the differences we’ve constructed as humans is a lot more complicated than just not listening to those who are trying to divide us. But each of us changing the way we think and react to those differences is not nearly as complicated. You change you, and I’ll change me. There’s really no better way to get where we want to go.
Stop letting people tell you who you are, what you are, what you are worth or what you should do. We’re not as bad as the folks on TV and social media would have us think just because of our ethnicity, where we were born, where we live, who we voted for and the One we worship. None of us are, even the Alabama fans.
“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
— Matthew 22:36-40
