I’ve always enjoyed seeing our senior classes getting ready to graduate and head out into this big ole crazy world. This year is just a little more special to me than most.
But I digress.
I’m hearing from all corners of Giles County that our army of nobody readers passed my Pop Quiz with flying colors. I never doubted you guys, not for one minute.
Just remember, that you knowing what’s going on is great, but your neighbors, friends and family knowing what’s going on is even greater. So, make them nobodies too by getting all of them a subscription to the Pulaski Citizen or PulaskiCitizen.com. There’s always room for more nobodies at the table of knowledge.
It really does my confidence some good knowing just how many of you out there are really paying attention and making important election decisions based on what you know, not just who you know.
With that in mind, the
Pulaski Citizen,
Pulaski Citizen Live are
teaming up with the guys over at Kitchen 218 to host a set of debates for the candidates in the upcoming Aug. 4 election. We’re going to do the same for the November election as well.
There are 81 names on the ballot for the August election, so we are setting aside June 15-17 to hold these debates. I’ve already started getting a lot of questions about scheduling and other details. We will be sending out information to all candidates very soon concerning scheduling, and we’ll be announcing other details as we move forward.
I can say that I see this year’s debates being much like they were in 2018, but I expect there will be considerably more candidates participating. That’s why we are putting a third day in there, just to make sure we can accommodate all the candidates who want to participate.
So, here’s what we need. You guys need to send us questions that you would like to see the candidates for different offices answer. You can email your questions to me at [email protected] or mail them to me at P.O. Box 905, Pulaski, TN 38478. If you tell me your question when I’m out and about, I’m afraid I will forget it. So after you tell me, go ahead and send it to me, too, anyway.
The public will be invited to attend the debates. Kitchen 218 will hold just over 200 people in its upstairs event space. I want to thank Jake and the guys at Kitchen 218 for taking the initiative to be involved in their community in this way.
The debates will be live streamed by Pulaski Citizen Live.
I can’t talk about Pulaski Citizen Live without mentioning our fantastic sponsors. Our community events like the debates and government meetings are sponsored by Giles County Fire and Rescue, Haney Realty and Property Management, M&M Staffing LLC, First Realty Group and Holley’s Printing.
And that’s just our community events. If you’ve not caught one of our live game audio broadcasts of local high school, middle school or youth league sports, you need to correct that immediately.
We love highlighting what our young athletes are doing on the field. We love knowing people who can’t attend the games are able to hear what their children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends are accomplishing. Wade Neely, Mark Mize, Chris Bledsoe, Cody Derryberry, Kolton Hood and Alex Lambert have all been key in this fun new venture.
In addition to the sponsors above, so far this year our sporting events have also been sponsored by Alsup and Associates Insurance, Bank of Frankewing, Haney Financial Solutions, Soda Pop Junction and Pulaski Electric System.
I hope you guys will give me grace for all of this name dropping. I just want you to know who is responsible for what we’ve been doing with Pulaski Citizen Live, and it all spills over to the Pulaski Citizen and PulaskiCitizen.com. Like I said, we are proud to be a newspaper and so much more.
I’m working on a new quiz, so you guys better be studying up each week. By the way, I’ve still got those two full page ads just waiting for a taker.
“And all thy children shall be taught of the LORD; and great shall be the peace of thy children.”
—Isaiah 54:13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.