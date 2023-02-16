I was sitting in a couple of committee meetings last week, full of county commissioners, county officials and other members of the public.
In those meetings they discussed and voted on a report to the state on solid waste disposal, a broken down backhoe at the Minor Hill Convenience Center, a multitude of county budget amendments that totaled up to $4.7 million, the county’s responsibility in caring for indigent bodies, broadband grants, the local EMS radio system, the county animal shelter, the senior citizens center, tourism and more.
I had a harder time than usual maintaining focus during this meeting because of everything that was going on concerning the fate of the Pulaski Citizen. It’s been a roller coaster of a week, let me tell you. I have to praise my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the peace and patience He provided me this past week. I didn’t always understand what was happening, and I never knew where any of it was going, but I always understood that He was working for the best of the people I care for and my home.
I can’t express how blessed I’ve been all week to have people call me, text me and stop me to ask how I’m doing and tell me how much they appreciate what we’ve always done for Giles County at the Pulaski Citizen. I wish I knew how many people were praying for the Pulaski Citizen crew this past week.
People have been concerned about what I’m going to do or what the rest of the crew are going to do. Most have also been extremely concerned as to what the community was going to do without a newspaper, and they were right to be concerned. We almost lost a vital part of our community.
So, I’m sitting in this small board room in the basement of the Courthouse Annex packed full of people, most of whom are elected or appointed county officials. As I’m looking around and trying to maintain focus on what’s happening, a realization washes across me like a wave — if the Pulaski Citizen goes away, how will anybody know what is happening in this room?
They were spending millions of dollars. They were discussing small things that can, and most likely will, become big things. They were making decisions that affect the lives of people in distress and the people who respond to care for them. They were making decisions about whether to fund the senior citizens center and tourism, how to handle our waste and how to deal with stray dogs in our county.
A lot of the things that citizens are going to be asking about days, weeks and years in the future were being discussed in that room at that moment, and most of the county would never have a chance to know what was being said and done if somebody wasn’t there from the Pulaski Citizen to tell them. It just so happens, at that point, it was me who would be doing the telling. But who it was doesn’t matter, who I represented did.
If not for the Pulaski Citizen, how are the citizens who couldn’t be there going to know about the things that are being discussed in that room for those two hours? And what about the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, meeting earlier in the week, and the Agri Park Board, meeting on the next day, and the shooting the week before, and the major water leak that left much of the west side of Pulaski without water Friday?
Please remember, that what I’ve discussed so far is just the government and “hard” news we covered. At this point in this story, I haven’t even touched on the people of our community and the events of their lives or the organizations of our community, sports, churches, obituaries, businesses... I could go on and on, and you know what, that’s pretty much just last week!
As much as I thought I understood the importance of the community’s newspaper from my position as part of it, I really didn’t have the full grasp of what it was going to mean to lose it, until that moment sitting in that meeting. It was a revelation that I needed, and I hope everybody who cares enough to read this gets that understanding too.
You see, the rest of this story changes everything for Giles County going forward. But we had better not forget where we were headed, or we’ll be right back where we were on Feb. 8, when the headline on the front page declared that the Pulaski Citizen’s days were going to end.
As I was sitting in that crowded room, four people were meeting in another conference room across town. Dave and Ellen Gould and David and Sloan Lake were having a discussion that would determine the fate of the Pulaski Citizen and everything that I was contemplating at that very moment.
I would like to pause this story right here, just to say how much I appreciate the Lake family. I’ve worked for them for 27 years, and they’ve become more than just the people I work for and with, they are like family. I have seen the pain in David’s face as we discussed what was about to happen to the Pulaski Citizen. The Lake family carried the financial load of this newspaper a lot farther and longer than anybody else I know would have. To them, I offer my sincerest thanks.
I don’t say any of this because I’m their employee, because by the time you’re reading this I’ll be on my last day working for them. I say it as a member of this community who thought I knew how important the community newspaper was, until I almost lost it. I say it as someone with a front row seat to the near-demise of the absolute treasure that is the 170-year-old Pulaski Citizen. Please understand that I’ve started writing at least three of these columns over the past week, and they all went in completely different directions. I am thankful to the four people in that conference room last week who made it possible for me to write this one.
Finishing my story... Just as the budget committee started talking about non-profit organization funding in that meeting I was covering, I got the text I had been anticipating all morning, asking if I was available to join that meeting across town at Holley’s Printing. I left my recorder running and hit the door. By the way, I’ve got articles on everything I’ve mentioned in this week’s Pulaski Citizen and at
I arrived to meet Dave and Ellen Gould. They had spent most of the last hour-plus going over financials and discussing with the Lakes their vision and what an ownership transition would look like. They had questions for me because my team is out there making the Pulaski Citizen happen every day. I probably overshared, but I didn’t want to leave anything out.
The article on the front page of today’s paper tells you all about Main Street Media and the decision that was made just a day after that meeting. I knew a little about MSM, but nothing about the Goulds. As I watched and listened to them, I could sense a passion for community news that resonated with me. Sure, I was thankful somebody was interested in saving the Pulaski Citizen, but what I saw in that meeting, and have seen since, gives me great hope for the future of our community newspaper.
I’ll try to wrap up with this: I told the Goulds, and I’ve told a lot of you, that I’ve had two concerns in all of this, going back a lot further than the last couple of weeks.
Concern number one has been my Pulaski Citizen team. It’s a helpless feeling to watch people who are passionate about what they do, and who they do it for, struggle with the inevitable loss of their jobs and what they’ve been working to save. God has always taken care of me, I trust Him. I’ve not once been concerned about what was going to happen to me, but I will always be concerned about them, and it hurts to see them hurt.
Concern number two has been the loss of the community’s newspaper. Had we lost our community newspaper, it would have been detrimental for our community. In order to keep my blood pressure down, I will not dive deep into the unbelievable mindset of some people that they can depend on news from Facebook pages to know what they need to know about their community. I will simply say if you believe that, you are part of the problem.
I mean, just look at the first part of this column. Do you see what happened here just last week? Most of it may not be exciting to everyone, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Take it from me, that boring stuff becomes the stuff that affects your life and livelihood. I’ve been watching it come around and go around for 27 years. You better start paying attention to it. It’s a good thing you’ve still got the Pulaski Citizen to send someone to cover it all.
As I write this, there are still some unknowns about what the Pulaski Citizen will be and who will be part of it moving forward. Make no mistake, there is no guarantee anyone in particular, including me, will be able to remain part of the Pulaski Citizen team. But, you need to know that it changes nothing concerning what I’ve written above.
I want to say it like this because I feel like it speaks my heart — if the only way for the Pulaski Citizen to survive meant I couldn’t be part of it, I would buy a subscription on the way out the door.
What I’ve seen and heard about the people who have bought it gives me great confidence that the Pulaski Citizen has taken a new step forward. That’s been one of her best attributes over these 170 years — resilience.
I urge you to get your subscription today. I also urge you to tell the businesses you patronize that you expect them to support your local newspaper as well. Don’t waste your second chance.
“An intelligent heart acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge.” — Proverbs 18:15 ESV
