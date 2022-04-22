I know this may be crazy, but hear me out — More people DON’T hit the sidewalks around the Square than do. So, just maybe, the ones who DO need to learn how to drive better. Or, am I the only who hasn’t hit them? Am I missing out on something here?
But I digress.
While I know all you nobodies who read the PULASKI CITIZEN don’t really need this, there are a few who might need a little help catching up, so as promised I present you the answers to last week’s Pop Quiz.
Ultimately, someone will nit pick me and say I’m wrong about something in here, but that’s what’s so awesome about a weekly newspaper, there’s always another one coming which gives me the chance to correct my mistakes.
Here are your Pop Quiz answers: (All caps means I’m yelling. Please yell when you read those.)
1) What is the referendum voters will consider on the Aug. 4 ballot and who will benefit the most should it pass?
Answer: The referendum on the Aug. 4 ballot is raising the sales tax in all of Giles County outside the city of Pulaski by .25 percent. This 25 cents per $100 spent sales tax IS AND HAS BEEN collected on all purchases in the city of Pulaski for more than 10 years. IF PASSED COUNTYWIDE HALF OF THE MONEY FROM THIS TAX IS REQUIRED TO GO TO GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS.
2) True or False: The City of Pulaski is responsible for all the roads in Giles County.
Answer: False. The City of Pulaski governs Pulaski. That’s everything inside the city limits of Pulaski. The City of Pulaski government is actually not responsible for, nor does it have any power over, anything outside the city limits.
3) You are represented by how many county commissioners?
Answer: Three county commissioners serve for each of the seven political districts. There are a total of 21 county commissioners.
4) You live in what political district and your county commissioners are?
Answer: I hope you know your political district without me telling you. Ok, here we go *takes deep breath*: District 1 — Bill Cary, Erin Curry and Joyce Woodard; District 2 — Stoney Jackson, David Wamble and Tracy Wilburn; District 3 — David Adams, Mike Cesarini and Tim Risner; District 4 — Duane Jones, Rodney Journey and Roger Reedy; District 5 — Brad Butler, Gayle Jones and Tommy Pollard; District 6 — Rose Brown, Joseph Sutton and Larry Worsham and District 7 — Harold Brooks, Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett.
5) Who decides how much funding local schools receive?
Answer: The state, federal and county governments give funds to local schools, but the Giles County School System’s budget is ultimately sent to the Giles County Commission for its approval. Once the school system budget is approved the Giles County Board of Education can determine how to spend funds within that budget. Full credit if you got any of that right.
6) Who is responsible for expanding broadband internet throughout Giles County?
Answer: This one is tricky, but ultimately the federal and state governments have determined this to be a priority and have offered lots of money through grants to expand broadband internet in rural areas like Giles County. Giles County government has offered to help broadband suppliers like PES Energize with matching funds. So there’s a lot of working parts when it comes to broadband expansion.
7) The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets almost every week where?
Answer: Pulaski City Hall is located at 203 S. First St., directly across the street from the main branch of First National Bank. The fact that I had to include this question on this test makes me want to weep. However, I assure you there are people who, if they actually read any of this, did not get the answer correct.
8) True or False: I get my water from Giles County.
Answer: False (sort of). If you live outside the city of Pulaski chances are pretty good your water is distributed to you by one of four water utility districts in Giles County. These districts are NOT part of Giles County government and are NOT under the authority of the county commission. Chances are pretty good as well that the water your utility district distributes to you comes from the Pulaski Water Department, which pulls its water from Richland Creek. So, technically you do get your water from Giles County, just not the county government
9) True of False: If the countywide sales tax referendum fails I will never have to pay it.
Answer: FALSE! As a matter of fact, if you buy anything in the city of Pulaski, YOU ARE ALREADY PAYING IT, and it all goes to the city of Pulaski.
10) If the countywide sales tax referendum passes how much extra will you pay for every $100 you spend?
Answer: 25 Cents. That is how much extra sales tax you currently pay inside the city of Pulaski and would pay in the rest of the county for every $100 you spend.
20-Point Bonus: True or False: Nobody reads the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Answer: Both. Either one is right based on my column two weeks ago where we realized that anyone reading the newspaper is a “nobody” as declared in a local government meeting recently.
By the way, while I’ve shared a few chuckles with some folks about it, not one single person or entity has taken me up on my free full page ad challenge.
I’m just sitting here waiting.
Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world.
— Philippians 14-15
