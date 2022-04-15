Remember when I could say I liked something and it wasn’t an invitation for you to tell me what you don’t like about it? Man, we used to be crazy!
But I digress.
I’ve been hearing you out there, complaining about various and sundry things that your local, state and federal governments aren’t doing. Begrudging the condition of our community, state and world at the hands of all these inept politicians and their sinister plans to destroy us all. By the way, you either elected or failed to defeat all of these officials in the last election.
If, according to what I’m hearing, things are as bad as you say then, I’ve got some really good news for you — 2022 is your chance to change it. That is assuming everybody else thinks like you do. The thing is, what you think is wrong may just be what a whole bunch of others think is right and vice versa. Don’t you just love democracy/constitutional republic government? I like the fact our founding fathers gave us the ability to change things, but made it really hard for us to do so. It’s almost like they had some kind of divine guidance to deal with the human tendency to be inconsistent and reactionary.
Anyway, if you think our county needs a change, this is your best chance for at least four more years because just about every major office and seat in the county, as well as a few prime seats in state and federal government, are up for grabs.
Every seat on the Giles County Commission, five seats on the Giles County Board of Education, County Executive, Sheriff, Trustee, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, General Sessions Judge, all four Circuit Court Judges, District Attorney, Public Defender, a sales tax referendum, Elkton, Lynnville and Minor Hill board seats and a handful of party primaries are all on the ballot for Aug. 4.
In November, we’ll be electing a new Pulaski mayor and three aldermen as well as filling seats on the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen. There’ll be another countywide referendum and we’ll be choosing a state representative, state senator, U.S. representative, governor and other seats.
Do you see anywhere you’d like to have some change?
While the good news is that the opportunity to make that change is now, the bad news is it’s almost too late for those of you who are just starting to pay attention.
You see, our local, state and federal governments have been churning along every day since the last election. If you haven’t been paying attention and you’re about to start casting votes, you are actually a danger to everybody who has been paying attention. Maybe we need to start a buddy program. Everybody who’s been paying attention grab the hand of the person who hasn’t and let them know what’s been going. (Please read that in your best first grade teacher voice because that’s the way it sounded in my head when I wrote it.)
So here’s a little test. The answer to every one of these questions have been in the PULASKI CITIZEN and on PulaskiCitizen.com over the past couple of years. Some of this information was available as late as last week. If you don’t do well on this test, please give me a call. I can hook you up online with every newspaper we’ve printed over the last two years. You will be thrilled, excited and terrified about what’s been going on around here.
1) What is the referendum voters will consider on the Aug. 4 ballot and who will benefit the most should it pass?
2) True of False: The City of Pulaski is responsible for all the roads in Giles County.
3) You are represented by how many county commissioners?
4) You live in what political district and your county commissioners are?
5) Who decides how much funding local schools receive?
6) Who is responsible for expanding broadband internet throughout Giles County?
7) The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets almost every week where?
8) True or False: I get my water from Giles County.
9) True or False: If the countywide sales tax referendum fails I will never have to pay it.
10) If the countywide sales tax referendum passes how much extra will you pay for every $100 you spend?
20-Point Bonus: True of False: Nobody reads the
PULASKI CITIZEN.
I’ll print the answers next week. How did you do?
There are so many more questions I could ask. However, the right to vote doesn’t include having to pass this kind of test. It’s your right to vote out of knowledge and/or ignorance.
The point of all this is, if you are going to be voting in August and November do your family, friends, neighbors and local newspaper publishers a favor and find out as much as you can about what’s been going on and what, in your opinion, are the best choices to make for it to stay as is or change in the direction you’d like to see.
The election season is really just getting started. My main advice is find something among all of this you think is important and use it as a guide for your vote.
We’ll see how well you’ve done come August and November.
“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”
— 1 Timothy 2:1-2
