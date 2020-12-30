As much as we’d like to forget the year 2020, we would be remiss in remembering that most of the best lessons we learn come from times of adversity. I’d say that 2020 qualifies as adversity.
There are a lot of things we learned in 2020. Here are a few, but certainly not all of them:
• How much we need to recognize and appreciate the dedication of our local health care providers and emergency responders. Nurses, doctors, hospitals, clinics, EMS, law enforcement, rescue and fire personnel, emergency management. All of these and more. If you don’t agree that they need recognition and appreciation, just think where we would be right now without their dedication to caring for us.
• How much we need to appreciate and defend our freedoms and the liberty we have as citizens of the United States of America through the U.S. Constitution. More over, we need to dedicate ourselves in 2021, each of us, to learn and understand just what the Constitution says. Ultimately, we need to pray fervently to God that we’ve not taken our liberty for granted for so long that we’ve imperiled the rights given to us by Him and protected by the Constitution.
• Understand that we have given way too much power over our peace and joy to organizations, governments, people and activities. The next time you start to get angry or frustrated, stop for a moment and think about what it is that is actually stealing your peace and joy. Is it a politician, a “news” organization, an athlete, a game, a protest or counter protest group? These people and organizations, in most cases, don’t even know who you are. Yet you are giving them the power to control how you feel?
• Understanding that real joy and peace comes through faith in Jesus Christ, who does know you. Don’t believe me? Have you even tried? You have no problem allowing your phone, computer and television to steal your joy everyday. Heck, I’d say for some that’s not even a conscious choice anymore. How’s that working for you? Are you getting a lot of joy and peace from them? Much like Solomon in Ecclesiastes, you’ve tried it all but found there is nothing to be gained under the sun. If you can’t consider the peace and joy offered through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ after 2020, when can you?
• With that thought in mind we also need to understand what and who it means when we say “Love your neighbor.” Every person you see, pass, talk to or argue with on Facebook is your neighbor. Loving even those closest to us can be difficult sometimes, but trying to love someone who has different ideals than us can be downright impossible. But if 2020 has taught us anything it’s that we need to work at how we can respond to, talk to and deal with each other in a loving and caring way. Humility is usually a good place to start.
• Another important lesson learned from 2020 is how important our local businesses are for our community.
They’ve kept us clothed, fed and employed. They’ve provided and protected our resources, such as our money, our homes and our families. They’ve been our resource for life-saving medicines, for tools and equipment and for necessary supplies and services. All of this was done in the midst of a global pandemic that significantly challenged their abilities to get supplies, keep and protect their employees and customers and keep our communities going.
I hope that everyone reading this got a new appreciation for our local businesses and will make it a priority in 2021 to show that appreciation with your patronage.
Anytime I think about how important our local businesses are and try to put it into words, I seem to always come back to this. I’m sure somebody really smart said it better, but here’s my version: How many local ball teams has Amazon sponsored? How many Giles County schools have businesses in Nashville, Franklin, Columbia or Huntsville helped support? How much are businesses in surrounding communities paying in taxes in Giles County? Better yet, how much of the money you’re spending outside of Giles County is going to help fund your schools, your roads or whatever else you think is important? The answer to that, by the way, is zero.
I’m telling you that a lot of our local businesses have struggled valiantly to stay open in 2020, and it doesn’t have to be that way. My request to you is to be intentional in 2021 as to where you choose to purchase the items and services you need. If it’s available locally, buy it locally. If you don’t know if it’s available locally take the time and effort to find out.
Each of us is ultimately responsible for the kind of community we live in. A thriving community with strong local businesses does not happen by accident. It happens with purpose.
Maybe that’s the big lesson we can take from 2020: Live your life with purpose. It’s up to you to determine what that purpose is.
Happy New Year and God Bless!
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
— John 14:27 NIV
