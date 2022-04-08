Remember the old saying, “If you can’t beat em, join em?” I don’t think this is what they meant.
But I digress. Onward and upward, as C.S. Lewis and Mrs. Mary Abernathy used to say.
I’m afraid I’ve got bad news for a lot of you guys. You are nobody. I know, I know — that’s not very nice of me to say, but since it was declared publicly from the hallowed halls of one of our local government chambers, well it must be so. If you are reading this, you are nobody.
The paraphrase of the conversation, as it was told to me, that led us to this epiphany was that some of your elected officials declared that nobody reads the newspaper. Now, whether they were joking around is still up for debate, but let’s assume that they were serious for today’s purposes. I mean they wouldn’t be the first people who have said it, right?
We send 3,500 Pulaski Citizens out every week, and obviously some come back. So, the Pulaski Citizen goes out to 3,000-3,500 people/homes each week. If you consider there’s an average of at least two people per home, it is safe to say that at least 6,000 people have access to the Pulaski Citizen every week. Do they all read it? Probably not. But at the very least, half of them do.
That’s a lot of nobodies. Seems to me those are somebodies. Maybe not everybodies, but somebodies for sure. So, just know I see you guys out there keeping up with your community and trying to stay informed. Keep up the good work!
But to go even further to the core of the statement that nobody reads the newspaper, you, in the context of you guys who are reading this right now, are understanding that the Pulaski Citizen is not just a newspaper. Sure it’s been around since 1854, but from the beginning the ownership and staff have worked to keep up with the world around us, moving forward and retreating with the ebb and flow of technology and what our community needs.
Are there other sources of information now? Yep. Can you really trust them? Does it matter if they are even trying to be accurate? That’s up to you.
PulaskiCitizen.com has all of the information you can get in the newspaper, plus some. With Pulaski Citizen Live, we are incorporating technology to enhance our coverage of Giles County. We are tying everything together and connecting with our community through multiple social media channels.
The truth is, newspapers are not the media juggernauts they once were. But if you think the Pulaski Citizen is just a newspaper, are you actually relevant enough to determine the status of its readership?
So, here is a challenge. If you believe nobody reads the newspaper, I will give you a full page ad in two consecutive newspapers — one is an ad of your creation and the next is an ad of my creation. The catch is, you have to agree to honor what is on what I create as well as yours.
What I will put on the ad I create is that you are giving away $100 bills with no strings attached to every single person who comes to you and tells you they saw it in the newspaper.
That’s the challenge. I’ll be over here waiting.
Do you think the nobodies will come?
To be honest, I’m not convinced the officials who said nobody reads the newspaper were serious. I’ve joked around about it with the very same people a few times myself. But it’s a good opportunity to address it in a light-hearted but earnest way. I’m pretty sure some of them are nobodies too.
The consumers of the Pulaski Citizen in any of its forms are, in fact, the people who actively seek to make a difference in our community. Don’t believe me? I am including with this column slides from a 2020 study concerning newspapers and newspaper readership. There are a lot more slides I could share, but these at least support the point for this issue.
The Pulaski Citizen, PulaskiCitizen.com and Pulaski Citizen Live are not trying to be everything to everybody, but we do want to serve our community in as many ways as possible.
We are proud that all you nobodies care enough about what’s going on around you to read, listen and watch everything “the newspaper” has to offer! Maybe we can be nobodies too. Then you’d have nobody writing the newspaper and nobody reading the newspaper. The lack of relevance we could all share would be overwhelming.
“Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18 (ESV)
