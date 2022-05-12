Sometimes things are better. Sometimes things are worse. God is good all the time.
On that I do not digress.
If you were standing next to the road and a truck came along and ran you down that would be bad. But, what if I told you two months before that not to stand in that spot because a truck will run you down? Would you argue with me? Would you refuse to accept that what I’m telling you is the truth? Would you be standing there in two months?
That’s how information works. Let me use last week’s property reassessment notices as an example. In March, I wrote an article about Property Assessor Tommy Hyatt reminding the county commission and the public that 2022 is a reappraisal year. In that article, Hyatt stressed that the amount of tax revenue the county collects cannot go up during a reappraisal year. For me and you, that means our property taxes are not going to be higher this year based on what was certain to be higher assessment values.
That was us telling you the truck was coming.
Fast forward to last week when the reappraisal notices hit our mailboxes. Some people never listened. Some people forgot. Some people just aren’t willing to accept the truth. Some of you knew not to be standing there when the truck came because you listened to the warning instead of arguing about it.
On Monday, May 2, phones were ringing and keyboards were clicking with people convinced that higher assessment values meant their property taxes were going up.
I have to stop here for a minute and just ask, exactly what did you think was going to happen? We have just experienced more than a year of unprecedented growth in property values in our county. You can attribute that to whatever you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that the property you own is worth significantly more than it was in 2017, when the last reassessment took place.
I’m a big fan of asking questions. I believe it is the most important way we communicate. So, people asking about their reappraisals and what that means concerning their property taxes is completely understandable and necessary.
Where my head goes to shaking is when people aren’t willing to accept the answer. I’m sorry you don’t trust your government. I’m not always on board with what they do myself, but that doesn’t change the fact that property assessments went up because property values went up. Nor does it change the fact that this process, that has been going on for decades, is specifically designed for your property taxes not to change in a reassessment year.
Five years from now, if the property values have gone down, the property assessments will go down. It’s not real hard to figure out for those willing to open their minds and listen.
All this leads to a couple of things for the purposes of this column:
1) Pay attention to what’s going on all the time. Listen to what is going on right now, because I can assure that something happening now is going to impact you in the future. I’m telling you to start looking for the truck yourself.
If you don’t have time to go to government meetings, we are here for you. The PULASKI CITIZEN staff attends multiple government meetings every week so we can help you stay informed. This is our job and we love doing it, but we can’t make you read it.
It’s the “boring” stuff about local government that affects you the most. I’d suggest you start paying attention.
2) I’ll let Abraham Lincoln say this one for me: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
Admittedly, I struggle with this one myself, but the idea is: if you don’t know what you’re talking about, be quiet and listen.
As I said, I’m all for asking questions. It’s what I do. But when someone tells me the answer, I don’t argue with them. The answer is the answer. You arguing about it is not going to change the answer.
If I tell you the truck is going to be there two months from now, your disdain for the information is not going to change the fact that the truck is coming. Be quiet and listen. Better yet, seek out the truth and stop listening to everybody else’s opinions. But that’s a whole other column.
Stay with me here, there’s even a chance that by knowing what’s going to happen, you could actually do something to change the outcome. I’ll wait here for the collective gasp from both of my readers.
Now I could take this whole discussion and move it into the realm of your relationship with Jesus Christ, which I would be glad to do with anyone who wants to (638-7592). How that relates to this column is that Jesus has told us the end is coming and warned us to be ready for it anytime. I teach a bible study every Sunday that is streamed on my Facebook page and we are in the middle of a series about this right now. I’m no Bible scholar, but our materials are written by them. I encourage you to seek Him above all else from a source you trust.
The same goes with your knowledge of what’s going on with your local government. The newspaper might not be your cup of tea. That’s fine, we’re online too. Find a good source you trust that gives you comprehensive coverage of where you are living. It’s the only way to know from which direction the truck cometh.
Look, I know that we are all busy. I know a lot of what’s going on because it’s been my job for 27 years. I get that. But I have always read the newspaper, even before I started working for the PULASKI CITIZEN. I guess I got it from my dad. He had a newspaper with him just about everywhere he went.
Nowadays, we get to carry our news around in our pockets, which really gives us less excuses to not know what’s going on.
But be careful where you’re looking at it, there might just be a truck coming down the road.
“Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into. So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
— Matthew 24:42-44
