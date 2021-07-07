Note: A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. this Thursday (July 8) at the Giles County Courthouse. This public hearing is in reference to the proposal to rescind Giles County’s Land Use Management Plan. The Giles County Commission is scheduled to consider rescinding the Land Use Management Plan at its July 19 meeting.
Protections versus rights. It’s a struggle that runs deep in who we are as Americans. It’s a balancing act that sometimes puts us at odds with each other.
No other protections-versus-rights argument on the local level gets as much attention or as much “discussion” as zoning or land use management. If you read the article in the June 9 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, you should have a good grasp of what’s going on when the county commission considers later this month whether or not to rescind Giles County’s land use management plan (which is a form of zoning). If you haven’t read that article, I encourage you to do so to fill in any gaps in this column.
I want to say first that I do not begrudge anyone who supports rescinding an 18-year-old land use management plan that has never been enforced. Short of a couple of things I might have voted the same way.
But to me those couple of things are pretty important.
I mean we currently have a land use management plan that was approved by the Giles County Commission after a pretty significant threat to Giles County was avoided. The leaders who voted for this in 2003 did so to give Giles County a voice in the types of decisions we were not given a voice in 18 years ago when a hazardous waste incinerator was being planned here.
I hope anyone who believes we can lean on state and federal laws to protect our county against nuisance or noxious uses is 1) right and 2) ready to work to help identify those laws and protections should the county commission vote to rescind the land use management plan this month.
My vote against rescinding the land use management plan was really based on two things.
First, it makes no sense to me to get rid of what you have until you know what you have to take it’s place.
I agree that there are problems with the plan, which is what we as the planning commission were supposed to be trying to fix. I also agree that the last year of seemingly making no progress has been frustrating.
However, I do not agree that the cause is hopeless, nor do I think it is prudent to completely get rid of the hard earned protections we have, even if they are flawed, before we have another answer.
Second, I’m willing to keep working on what we have. I’ve been covering county government for most of the past 25 years. I even covered some of the 2003 decisions to pass this land use management plan. If there’s one thing I know it’s that government in general, and Giles County government specifically, moves extremely slow.
To say that we’ve done all we can after one year of trying to make changes to an 18-year-old law while adding several new members to the planning commission and trying to do all of this during COVID-related virtual meetings is, in my opinion, giving up too quickly. I don’t see why we can’t make another attempt at changing what we have before we go running to the county commission to ask them to bail us out of something just because it’s hard.
I have to shake my head when I think of all the amazingly pointless, never ending and fruitless discussions I’ve been witness to in the halls of Giles County government, and here, after what has really been a relatively brief effort at finding solutions to the problems, we’re just ready to give up and move on?
I’m also very leery of the idea that we can just find what we need in state and federal laws to protect us when we need it. Although, I am willing to consider that as a possibility.
The problem is that even after asking who was going to make sure we know what laws are available and how they will protect our county, the only real response I got was that we as citizens can do it. Makes me wonder why we even have a county government if we’re just going to reverse what they do when it becomes too much work or too uncomfortable and then look to the citizens to figure out what to do next.
The scariest answer I got to my question was from County Attorney Lucy Henson who said that individual citizens, and even the county itself, may just have to turn to lawsuits in order to protect themselves.
Ultimately, it’s real easy to say I don’t want anybody telling me what to do with my property, until somebody else does something that affects you.
I freely admit that any power given to the government is a slippery slope. I just ask those who are opposing the efforts to fix the plan we have, to admit that putting all your faith and trust in someone else to do what is right is just as slippery. You’re really just hoping the odds don’t catch up with us.
Regardless of what any of us think about it, it’s all up to the Giles County Commission now. If you care either way, I’d suggest you give your commissioners a call.
