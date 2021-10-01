Do y’all remember that guy who used to constantly tell you what he thought about everything and got on your nerves because: 1) He didn’t have a lick of sense; 2) You didn’t really care about whatever it was he was going on about and 3) He would never stop? Social media is that guy. Well, maybe I’m that guy too, but you can turn the page on me. Can you do that with social media?
But, yet again, I digress.
I guess it’s not too early to start talking about the fact that 2022 is an election year. There’s a lot of issues and positions that will be on ballots in August and November next year.
Among others, all 21 of the Giles County Commission seats are up for grabs. I hope you’ve been paying attention to what your county commissioners have been doing. Each district has three commissioners, and for the August election you’ll be asked to vote for three from your district.
Do you know what district you’re in? Do you know who your county commissioners are? Do you know anything that your county commissioners have done over the past three years?
If you haven’t been keeping up with what they’ve done, it’s going to be hard to get you up to speed now, but keep an eye out here in the PULASKI CITIZEN over the coming weeks and months and we’ll provide you with some information to help you figure out where you vote and who you are choosing from when you vote.
At this point I’d like to make a personal plea to all Giles County voters. Please don’t just vote for somebody because you know them, go to church with them, cheer for the same team, have some family connection with them or pass them on the street occasionally. Please don’t vote for somebody just because they’re currently in office or have been for a long time. Please find something that’s important to you and use it to determine how you will vote.
These elections are really too important to be flippant with your vote. If our voting rights, and all of our constitutional rights for that matter, weren’t important enough to be taken seriously why would so many people fight and die to secure and protect them?
In some of these local elections we’re talking about the difference between providing the best schools for our children or going back to the days of telling our schools to just be happy with what they get. We’re talking about having enough foresight to consider how or if Giles County will grow. There’s so much at stake every time we enter the voting booth. Shouldn’t you treat your vote with respect?
If you haven’t voted before, you still have time to register. The Giles County Election Commission office is located in the basement of the Courthouse Annex. If you don’t vote or don’t intend to vote, you should, especially in local elections.
Here’s the local offices, seats and issues to be on the ballot in the August election in 2022:
• All County Commission seats
• Giles County Executive
• Giles County Sheriff
• Giles County Trustee
• Giles County Clerk
• Giles County Circuit Court Clerk
• Giles County Register of Deeds
• Giles County General Sessions Judge
• Giles County School Board seats from districts 1,3,5 and 7
• Elkton, Lynnville and Minor Hill municipal elections
• Countywide adoption of the Sales and Use Tax that is currently only collected in Pulaski.
Local offices, seats and issues to be considered next November include:
• Pulaski and Ardmore municipal elections
• Countywide Liquor By the Drink referendum.
There will be some other regional, state and federal items on these ballots as well. We’ll fill them all in as we move into the new year.
There’s no time like the present to start considering what’s important to you in each of these races.
Planning Commission
Speaking of growth, at the September meeting of the Giles County Regional Planning Commission a question was posed from the audience as to what is going to be done to protect Giles County from potentially noxious industries, now that the county commission has voted to remove the land use management plan.
As the newly-elected chairman of the planning commission, I explained that anything other than another land use management plan will have to be pursued by the county commission. I also promised to find out what the planning commission can do in terms of possibly developing a land use plan that could provide what the county needs.
Since that meeting I have received verification that should the planning commission as a group choose to do so, it does have the authority to bring a new plan to the county commission for consideration. Determining whether to even pursue that would be the first step.
This issue will be on the agenda for the October Giles County Regional Planning Commission meeting, which has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. in the basement boardroom of the annex. The meeting is open to the public.
Think Local
While social media and cable “news” media want to keep you upset and at each others’ throats about Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives and such, please consider that what happens on a weekly and monthly basis in the courthouse and municipal meeting rooms throughout Giles County have a lot more impact on your life than what’s happening up in good ole D.C.
You might actually find you can make a difference right here where you live, if you focus on what’s going on around you.
Stop letting other people tell you what’s important, including me. Get out there and figure it out for yourself.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
— 2 Chronicles 7:14
