For both of you who are keeping up, we ran part of this column last September. I remarked then that it might be too soon and I was right.
Election year is now upon us and the jockeying for position is pretty much already in full swing.
Beware of elected officials telling you what they’ve done. They are out there and swinging at everything they can to make sure you aren’t paying attention to what they’ve been up to.
Here’s a hint — not everybody is lying to you and not everybody is telling the truth. To know the difference you need to understand their motivations and always pay attention. How they vote will tell you everything you need to know. If you haven’t been paying attention, start now.
Anyway, here’s the column we ran back in September with a few changes.
I guess it’s not too early to start talking about the fact that 2022 is an election year. There’s a lot of issues and positions that will be on ballots in August and November this year.
Among others, all 21 of the Giles County Commission seats are up for grabs. I hope you’ve been paying attention to what your county commissioners have been doing. Each district has three commissioners, and for the August election you’ll be asked to vote for three from your district.
Do you know what district you’re in? Do you know who your county commissioners are? Do you know anything that your county commissioners have done over the past three years?
If you haven’t been keeping up with what they’ve done, it’s going to be hard to get you up to speed now, but keep an eye out here in the PULASKI CITIZEN over the coming weeks and months and we’ll provide you with some information to help you figure out where you vote and who you are choosing from when you vote.
At this point I’d like to make a personal plea to all Giles County voters. Please don’t just vote for somebody because you know them, go to church with them, cheer for the same team, have some family connection with them or pass them on the street occasionally. Please don’t vote for somebody just because they’re currently in office or have been for a long time. Please find something that’s important to you and use it to determine how you will vote.
These elections are really too important to be flippant with your vote. If our voting rights, and all of our constitutional rights for that matter, weren’t important enough to be taken seriously why would so many people fight and die to secure and protect them?
In some of these local elections we’re talking about the difference between providing the best schools for our children or going back to the days of telling our schools to just be happy with what they get. We’re talking about having enough foresight to consider how or if Giles County will grow. There’s so much at stake every time we enter the voting booth. Shouldn’t you treat your vote with respect?
If you haven’t voted before, you still have time to register. The Giles County Election Commission office is located in the basement of the Courthouse Annex. If you don’t vote or don’t intend to vote, you should, especially in local elections.
Here’s the local offices, seats and issues to be on the ballot in the August election:
• All County Commission seats
• Giles County Executive
• Giles County Sheriff
• Giles County Trustee
• Giles County Clerk
• Giles County Circuit Court Clerk
• Giles County Register of Deeds
• Giles County General Sessions Judge
• Giles County School Board seats from districts 1, 3, 5 and 7
• Elkton, Lynnville and Minor Hill municipal elections
• Countywide adoption of the Sales and Use Tax that is currently only collected in Pulaski.
Local offices, seats and issues to be considered next November include:
• Pulaski and Ardmore municipal elections
• Countywide Liquor By the Drink referendum.
There will be some other regional, state and federal items on these ballots as well. We’ll fill them all in as we move into the year.
There’s no time like the present to start considering what’s important to you in each of these races.
Think Local
While social media and cable “news” media want to keep you upset and at each others’ throats about Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives and such, please consider that what happens on a weekly and monthly basis in the Courthouse and municipal meeting rooms throughout Giles County has a lot more impact on your life than what’s happening up in good ole D.C.
You might actually find you can make a difference right here where you live, if you focus on what’s going on around you.
Stop letting other people tell you what’s important, including me. Get out there and figure it out for yourself.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
— 2 Chronicles 7:14
