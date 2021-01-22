I’m very appreciative of anyone who exercises any self control these days, especially when it comes to their mouths and their need to drive on my bumper.
I am also a firm believer in the old idea that you can say whatever you want, but your actions will always tell me who you are. For example: you can tell me on your social media page every day until the end of time that you are a Christian who loves THE holy, just and righteous God, but what are your other posts, your language, your reactions and what you’re doing everywhere else going to tell me, and everyone else for that matter? For the record, I pray that all of your and my actions are telling the world we love God.
I’ve told this next bit a few times over the past few years, first, because it’s true and second, because it helps me make the point.
How many of us have been asked, or seen a quiz that asks or predicts what we’d want our super power to be? If you’re on any of the mindlessness that is social media you’ve seen it and probably taken the quiz.
I’ve never taken the online quizzes, because while people have debated for decades whether they would want to be able to fly, or leap tall buildings, or shoot fire from their eyeballs, I was always laser focused on this one even as a kid. I always knew that I wanted to be able to read people’s minds. I always wanted to know what people were thinking.
Seemed like a pretty good power at the time. No need to study, just read the teacher’s mind and, Boom!, passed the test. Would the little red-haired girl in my class be my Valentine? No need to check yes or no if you already knew what she was thinking.
Even as a kid I could see some world changing advantages to knowing what everyone was thinking. I mean, I would be a winner on The Price is Right Every! Single! Time! Bob Barker would not be able to withstand my power. I would have known when to avoid my boss to keep from working late or on the weekend. You know all the important stuff when you’re 18-25 and all grown up.
God has this way of giving us what we ask for in ways that’s not always what we had in mind. With the infestation of social media I now know what everybody is thinking, and oh how I wish I didn’t. I do not have to read anyone’s mind because no one is withholding their thoughts. Don’t take this the wrong way, but y’all need to keep most of that stuff to yourselves.
Here’s to the good ole days when we said what we meant and meant what we said — we just said it and meant it to a lot less people. It was glorious! The only people judging you were the people you allowed to get close enough. Everyone else stayed at a healthy arms length — or 20 — away.
But you know what? Your actions have always spoken louder than your words about who you are, with or without social media. Even without social media, I wouldn’t need my super power because we are even less able to hide, suppress or downplay who we really are today than we’ve ever been.
Here’s today’s truth: You cannot help but live what you believe. You can tell me all day long what you think I want to hear or what you want me to hear, but you will always live out what you truly believe.
So instead of wondering what everybody else is thinking, here’s a super power for you — read your own mind. Use your new power to understand what you believe and why you believe it.
You see, one of the flaws with my super power was, even though I had the power, I was still giving other people power over me. What they thought was so important to me I was willing to give up being able to shoot fire from my eyeballs for crying out loud.
What we all should be doing instead of hanging on the words of others on our timelines is think about why it is we do the things WE do, react the way WE react and evaluate just exactly who WE are.
Now that’s the kind of super power that could make a world of a difference.
“That is why we labor and strive, because we have put our hope in the living God, who is the Savior of all people, and especially of those who believe.”
— 1 Timothy 4:10
