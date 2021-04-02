The following story has been passed down as First Baptist Church of Pulaski lore for the past 40-plus years. I still get to relive it with some of my more seasoned fellow church members. I will admit I used to be embarrassed a little by it when I was younger, but now I just embrace the opportunity to share the memory with anyone who wants to talk about it.
I can only tell this from the perspectives of those who witnessed it because I was asleep for the whole thing.
It had to take place in the mid 1970s because I’m pretty sure I was no older than 10. My dad was pastor at FBC, and was a tremendous pastor and preacher, but, as a less than 10-year-old, sitting still for more than 10 minutes was never one of my strengths. I would usually resort to fidgeting or sleeping and on this night it was sleeping.
Apparently, I was REAL tired because, when the service was over, I moved from the pew I was sleeping on to one of the front pews, where I went right back to sleep. For me it seemed like only a few minutes before my dad was shaking me and telling me it’s time to go home, but in reality at least an hour had passed and a lot had transpired while I snoozed.
While all three of my older siblings had all been at the church that evening, in their own cars, and my parents in their own cars, I was not in any of the cars that left the church that evening headed to the Stewart home.
That’s because they had all left me asleep on that front pew.
The story I’ve been told goes that everyone thought I was with someone else, and they all gathered back at our home where my mom commenced to frying up some hamburgers for supper. Now I loved the show Mannix on Sunday nights that would come on one of the three or four channels we got on our big ole TV, and yes I was the remote. I would park in front of the TV and spin that dial for my dad like the wind spinning a weather vane, but on Sunday evening I’d be glued to the TV watching Mannix. Was it Mannix where the tires always screeched and squealed even when they were driving on dirt?
At some point my mom started asking me what I wanted on my burger only to be met with silence. A search of the house came back with no me and resulted in what I can only imagine was a very interesting conversation. Now that I think about it, I’ve never actually asked what happened when they found out I wasn’t there. I’ll report back on that.
Anyway, my dad jumped back in his car and raced back to the church, probably expecting to find a terrified kid in a big old dark church (I’ve been in that church when it’s dark, by the way, and when you’re a kid it’s very unnerving to say the least). I’m sure dad was relieved to find that I remained deeply asleep on the pew. We headed home, I ate my hamburger, watched my Mannix and went off to bed none the wiser.
Some time later, while riding in the car with my parents, they asked me what I’d do if I was ever left alone at church. I reasoned that I would go to the phone and call somebody. Being the quick thinker, I became suspicious and inquired if there was a reason they would ask such a question. They finally admitted it. I’m not sure, but I think they only admitted it because dad wanted to use it in a sermon and/or they had already told the story to their friends and knew it would get back to me. Otherwise, I’m not sure they would have ever told me.
I do love this story for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is the joy it has brought to so many people over the years who have heard and told it. People just smile and laugh telling it or asking me to tell it. I know my dad got a huge amount of joy out of telling it and using it in his sermons. He spread that story all across Middle Tennessee and probably the world for all I know.
Today I’m sharing it with you and I hope you got a chuckle or two out of it as well. Not everybody gets to make people laugh by going to sleep on a church pew. As a matter of fact, my wife doesn’t think me falling asleep on the church pew next to her is funny at all.
Reminiscing about this story got me to thinking: can you imagine if that happened today? The news channel folks and social media gang would scream out about the pastor and family who left this poor child in the dark at church alone. The child would be scarred for life, not because he was ever actually in any danger, but because so many people would be crawling over themselves to tell the child how traumatized he should be, and therefore, traumatized he would certainly become.
I’m glad this happened to me when it did, and it makes me a little sad to think of millions of children who will never have a chance to fall asleep on the pew at church because their parents never even take them to church.
Today, the parents in this scenario would be more traumatized than the child. Everybody would need a spot on Dr. Phil, which could never beat a trip or two to God’s house.
I’m glad my parents let me make mistakes even though they knew I’d have to live with the consequences. They let me make choices even though they knew they wouldn’t always agree with what I did. They let me live my life, even when they knew I could get hurt. I learned a lot of hard lessons because my parents let me learn them, and that included not falling asleep on the church pew unless you have your own ride home.
“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” — Proverbs 22:6
