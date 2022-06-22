It is absolutely imperative that you, as a voter, know who and what you are voting for.
If you watched the debates last week, which are available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel now and PES’s 3PTV soon, you heard about growth, schools, infrastructure, tax base, land use, spending, cutting and a lot more.
My question is, how in the world can you make a decision about who to vote for if you don’t have at least some understanding of the complexities of these issues and how your candidates view them?
Do you think it’s not important to know where candidates stand on these issues? Consider this. The Giles County budget is put together each year by the County Commission’s Budget Committee. That’s seven people making decisions on what should and shouldn’t be in the county’s budget. All it really takes is four of them to make the decision and recommendation. Now, the full 21-member commission ultimately votes on that budget, but making significant changes to the budget once it is recommended by the budget committee is complicated and usually comes as budget amendments during the year. Guess who recommends the budget amendments — yep, it’s the budget committee.
Now how important is it that you get three county commissioners for your district who reflect what you want to see your county do about the topics mentioned above? One of those three people elected to your district will serve on the budget committee and the other two could take their place if they are absent at any of the committee meetings.
Want better schools and teachers? Want more amenities? Have a charity you want to see supported? Hate taxes? Worried about what’s coming to your neighbor’s property? Worried that someone will tell you what to do with your property? Want internet, water and good roads?
There’s no way you can know exactly how your candidates are going to vote on any of these for sure, but if you don’t take the time to find out what their priorities are, and have an understanding of what they are talking about, you might as well put their names on the wall and throw three darts at them.
That’s what the debates are about. That’s what the Election Special coming up in the PULASKI CITIZEN and on PulaskiCitizen.com on July 6 is about. That’s why you should search your candidates out at the fish fries and other public events. Make sure you ask them what their priorities are, and think long and hard about how well they match up with yours.
As I step down off my soap box, I am going to try to express my thanks to a lot of people, organizations and businesses. As I write this, I already feel bad about leaving somebody out, and I don’t even know who it’s going to be.
So, let me try to touch you all by saying thank you to everyone who helped organize, implement, support, attend and participate in last week’s debates. Giles County was the reason for the debates and these elections. Is where you live important enough to spend some time educating yourself?
I’ll start with the PULASKI CITIZEN staff. If anything was right about those debates all the credit goes to them. Editor Cary Malone, Sports Editor Wade Neely, Staff Writer Barbara Harmon, Advertising Manager Kelley Garrett and Advertising Representative Tiffany Hagood, and even Webb Stewart got in on the fun.
People who volunteered to help make sure the debates happened are Chad Young and panelists, Brandon Bass, Ricky Keith, Jason Whatley and Chris Williams.
Anything that was wrong was on me, and I promise I noticed more than you did.
The staff at UT Southern was amazing. They stepped up at the last minute to make the Gault Fine Arts Center available to us when we had to change venues (more on that later). The folks at UT Southern I know were involved were Daniel McMasters, Abby Stanton, Pat Ford and Kevin Hood. I am woefully ignorant of everyone who made it happen. I am very grateful and thankful that Giles County has the gem that is UT Southern and everyone who is part of it.
Another group of people also stepped up at the last minute to help pay for the amazing venue at The Gault. They are Friends of Exit 14, Melissa Greene Candidate for County Executive, Graham Stowe Candidate for County Executive, Ace LLC, Solar, Giles Hotel Inn and Suites and Kitchen 218.
I want to thank the candidates who participated. These people are volunteering to serve and lead Giles County. It is no small sacrifice, on multiple levels, to step forward and say, “I will serve.”
For those same people, who are just like the rest of us, to agree to face the crowd and the camera and answer random questions about what they want to do, it can be intimidating and uncomfortable. Just imagine if it were you.
The candidates who participated are: County Executive — Melissa Greene and Graham Stowe; Sheriff — Kyle Helton and John Mitchell; Trustee — Tony Risner; County Clerk — Leigh Brymer and Carol Wade; School Board: District 1 — Chris McAlister and Jim Stewart; District 3 — Dale Berry; District 4 — Derek Rowe and Scooter Sumners; District 7 — Knox Vanderpool (District 7); County Commission: District 2 — Stoney Jackson, Terry Jones, David Wamble and Tom Dancison; District 3 — Mike Cesarini and Tammy Pierchoski; District 4 — Duane Jones, Roger Reedy, Matthew Hopkins and Chris McCartney; District 5 — Lois Aymett, Brad Butler, Gayle Jones, Bobby J. Morgan, Tommy Pollard, Matt Rubelsky and Katie Whitfield; District 6 — Evan Baddour, Phil Glover and Joseph Sutton; District 7 — Jeff Adams, Shelly Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Maurice Woodard; and Circuit Judge — Lee Brooks (Part III); Caleb Bayless, Stacie Odeneal, Sammy Patterson (Part IV).
I also want to thank everyone who submitted questions and those who attended the debates. The questions were spot on and everyone in the audiences all three nights were respectful to each other and the candidates.
To the Kitchen 218 family I offer my thanks and deepest condolences. Despite the difficulty of losing their friend, brother, son, father, husband and co-founder Josh Kirkpatrick they worked hard in his memory to have the venue ready for last week. Ultimately, it was HVAC equipment that was not delivered on time that forced the move. After last week’s heat, I don’t even want to think about how hot it would have been in that upstairs venue. Your efforts are appreciated and I can’t wait to have our next debates in November there.
That’s it for the debates, but your job is really just getting started. Watch the debates. Go to events. Ask questions. Vote for the Giles County you want to see.
“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” —Proverbs 14:34
