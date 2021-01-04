Having two older and active sisters, our daughter Alaina has been on-the-go since she was a baby. We call her our social butterfly, because she loves to be around people. In non-pandemic times, she enjoys attending Martin Methodist Redhawks volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball games, and going to the mall to people-watch.
Alaina also has autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a disability called Phelan McDermid Syndrome, along with other complex medical needs. Being out in her community has gotten harder as Alaina has grown. One of the main barriers is one not many people think about: access to appropriate and accessible changing tables.
Approximately 200,000 Tennesseans (4 percent of the population) needs help with one or more activities of daily living. Help with toileting is a common need for adults who are aging or have disabilities and other conditions. Many adults and children need access to changing spaces that are larger than a baby changing table. Everyone deserves a safe, dignified and clean toileting experience.
Though the need exists widely, most communities do not have any adult-sized changing tables. We have had to lay Alaina on the nasty bathroom floor, take her to our van to change her on the floor, or simply stay at home and keep her from being a part of her community. It affects the entire family. There have been many times we had to tell Alaina’s sisters we could not go to a specific event or place because we had nowhere to change Alaina.
This is not in line with civil rights and disability laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Olmstead Act. Most people are not aware of the problem. That’s why I know it is important for me to tell my story. It’s why I am sharing my story with state legislators this year. I will be asking them to pass legislation to increase universal changing spaces in Tennessee.
Universal changing spaces are height-adjustable, adult-sized changing tables. This means the table is the length of an average adult when they lay down and can go up and down so the person does not have to be lifted. This is safer for the person and their supporter, while also still accommodating babies.
Other states are starting to pass laws requiring universal changing tables in public spaces. In Arizona, a new law requires publicly-funded renovations or new buildings to include an adult changing table in family restrooms. Florida is considering a law that would require many public areas to have an enclosed, assisted-use toilet area. Similar bills have been proposed in California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Policymakers, businesses and advocates need to hear more stories to understand the need and the policy options to address this problem. The Centers for Disease Control estimates 30 percent of the population has a disability. Many of us will, at some point, support a loved one who needs care. Disability is the one minority population that any of us could join at any time. Disability issues are the responsibility of us all. Let’s make the world accessible and dignified for all of us.
For more information and to get involved, visit changingspacescampaign.org or search for Changing Spaces USA or Changing Spaces TN on Facebook.
Chrissy Hood is a governor-appointed member of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities for the South Central Development District. She lives in Pulaski and is the mother of a teenage daughter with Phelan McDermid Syndrome, autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and various complex medical conditions. Passionate about increasing access to information in rural communities for families who are impacted by disability, Hood founded a parent support group in her community. She is the chair of the Connecting the Journey: Special Needs Support Group and also serves as family liaison and volunteer for the Unlimited Special Needs Ministry.
