I distinctly remember what I ate for supper on Christmas Eve 50 years ago.

Not the entrée perhaps, but certainly the vegetable.My  mother  served  stewed  potatoes  (“potato  slopters,”  as she dubbed them).

I  remember  the  potatoes  because  I  was  passionately  reading my newly purchased 25-cent comic book (“Justice League  of  America”  Vol.  1  #96,  featuring  the  JLA  versus  Starbreaker  the  Cosmic  Vampire) at the dining room table  and  splashed  the  food  all over it.

That damaged comic book still has a place of honor in my old bedroom. And it serves as a  metaphor  for  the  extreme  ways  some  people  regard  themselves  in  relation  to  the  one who is the Reason for the Season.Back in 1971 I could’ve had a perfectionist meltdown and discarded the comic book as a  soiled,  worthless  piece  of  garbage.

I  recognized  that  I  had  defaced  the  periodical,  but  I  nonetheless saw the enduring non-monetary worth of it. It remained  perfectly  readable.  It  retains  sentimental  value.  And  its  continued  existence  means it can be passed on to future generations. What does that have to do with self-image?

Well, many people  feel  particularly  use-less,  helpless  and  unloved  at  this  time  of  year.  Whether  it’s because of family reputation, poverty, chronic illness, an  ugly  divorce,  substance  abuse or some other calamity, some folks view themselves as irredeemable   permanently  stained  and  hopeless.  They  see  their  only  alternatives  as  either  more  self-pity  or  a  “George  Bailey”  suicide  at-tempt.

Christians  have  an  obligation  to  remind  these  people  that  God  has  always  utilized  fl awed individuals to accomplish  great  tasks  and  that  Jesus felt compassion for the poor,  afflicted  and  outcast.

He  dined  with  tax  collectors  and sinners.  Instead of memorizing sad songs, those with low self-esteem should restore their  dignity  by  memorizing  John 3:16.

On  the  other  hand,  for  the past five decades I could have  lied  to  myself  about  my comic book. I could try to bluff and bully a collector into accepting it as in “mint” condition, but my delusions would not change reality.That’s  my  way  of  leading  into  this  indisputable  truth:  some people have an inflated view of their value to God and man.

“Humility” and “reverence” are not in their lexicon.

They  consider  themselves  to  be  self-sufficient,  entitled and  answerable  to  no  man  or deity.If they stumble upon Jesus amidst  the  snowmen  and  candy canes, they pigeonhole Him as (a) a myth, (b) a good teacher but nothing else or (c) “okay, maybe the Son of God, but I’ve got a lot of wild oats to sow before I’ll have time to settle down and follow Him.”

I  don’t  find  the  phrase  “Cruisin’  for  a  bruisin’”  in  the  Bible,  but  the  sentiment  fits such people.Certainly, I pray for world peace  this  Christmas.  I  pray  for  health  and  happiness  for  friends and family. But I also pray  that  those  on  the  extremes of self-image will learn some moderation.

Neither  arrogance  nor  despair are in the best interests of mankind. Life  is  a  balancing  act.  I  take  it  by  faith  that  humans  are made in the image of God. But  imperfections,  interdependence  and  responsibility  must all be considered. Surprisingly  few  of  life’s  problems  can  be  solved  with  a “POW!,” “BAM!” or “ZAP!

”Ah, but by developing a realistic assessment of your potential  and  your  obligations,  you can move mountains.Go tell it on the mountain.

©2021 Danny Tyree. Danny  welcomes  email  responses  at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s  Tyrades.”  Danny’s  weekly  column  is  distributed  exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. newspaper syndicate

©2020 Danny Tyree. Danny welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.” Danny’s weekly column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons Inc. newspaper syndicate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.