My official retirement from the practice of medicine was July 1, 2023. I have a multitude of grateful remembrances since initiating practice here July 1, 1982. My career far exceeded my expectations that I had for myself back then.
I’m thankful to God for equipping me with abilities to carry out what I feel was His calling on my life. My parents, Charles and Carolyn Haney, provided a supportive and loving home environment that nurtured me and my siblings, Don, Diane and Daniel. Their work ethic never failed us as children and inspired us as adults.
The largest thanks is to my wife of 45 years, Tammy Bailey Haney. If there is a category of most magnificent doctor’s spouse, she would be top of the list. Without her wind beneath my wings, I would not have performed my duties to the same degree. She has held the household together in my frequent absences from home.
I had the great good fortune to join Physicians & Surgeons practice, where I stood on the shoulders of giants — Drs. Agee, Kressenberg, Hite, Murrey, Davis, Burger, Beall and Savage. These physicians have provided progressive medical care to Giles County since the 1950s.
I’ve been blessed to have a great and forbearing office staff supporting me during these 41 years. Business Manager Daoud Abudiab, the late Donna Roberts and Gary Gateley have allowed me to practice without the burden of business operations.
My personal office nurses, Natalie Abbott, Lisa Hardison, Melissa Roller, Lea Bell, Debbie Dickerson, Kathy Whitworth and Dana Hatfield have been invaluable to myself and our patients.
Importantly you, my patients and community, have supported me in ways that I cannot express enough gratitude. You have been kind, encouraging and forgiving to me throughout. You have entrusted to me some of the most precious things of your lives. I pray that I have been worthy of that trust more often than not.
In closing, please know that Physicians & Surgeons is an ongoing vibrant practice where I will continue to provide supervision and administrative support to Kelly Pickett, NP, Erica Blocker, NP, and Grace Holley, NP. Dr. Savage will continue to practice with office hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
I have been fortunate beyond words, and it gives me great satisfaction and joy to have had the privilege to be involved in your care. This is not goodbye but a farewell until we meet again.
Yours, in gratitude,
Charles D. Haney, MD
