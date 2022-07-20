I want to set the record straight on the gross negligent misinformation being spread across social media.
To begin, our community reflects the world. The world is ever-changing and so is the fabric of our community. Giles County Public Library is a resource of valuable information. The resources at the library are intended to reflect the interests of the community in proportion with the demographics of our community. Our community is made up of a lot of different people and so we try to appeal to all people. We are a community treasure and a community resource for all people.
The uproar by a small group of candidates seeking political office is over a very small collection of books within the library. Yes, we do have some reading material on transgenderism. The material is for informational purposes only. It is not recruitment material and it is not sexually explicit. It is in the section of adult non-fiction. We are not promoting this agenda, nor any agenda.
And as a reminder, if a library patron feels as though the library has purchased an inappropriate book, we have a Request for Reconsideration form that can be filled out and the board will decide whether to remove it from circulation or not. To date, no one has exercised this right.
It seems to me that if we’re going to have a strong community, we need to break down the barriers that divide us, and get to know who our neighbors are. Underneath our skin, we may truly find that our hearts are a lot more aligned than the differences we perceive on the surface. The power of love is the greatest force on our planet. We offer diverse reading material so that we can better understand our neighbors who may not look, act or speak exactly as we do.
At the June County Commission meeting, part of the motion made was to not allow the public library to have a drag queen story time by a commissioner who serves in an ex-officio capacity on the Giles County Public Library board. By making this motion, one would think this has been a discussion of topic during some of our board meetings. I want you to know that a drag queen story time idea has never been proposed, discussed or even thought of at the library.
We had a mom the very next day come to story time and asked what was going on. She showed our program coordinator a post on Facebook that said, “Coming Soon to Giles County Library: Drag Queen Story Time.” This was nothing more than a manufactured concoction of an ill-conceived mind bent on shaping the community’s conversation over an emotionally-charged topic used as a distraction from dealing with the real issues that exist within our community.
Let me be clear: this library has never and will never consider having a drag queen story time as long as I am the director.
We have read in social media that the shelves are bare at the public library and historic, wholesome novels and classic literature have been removed. It has also been said that we have board books for toddlers that are sexually explicit. If you are not a patron of the library, you might believe this hogwash, but it is not true.
These smear campaign tactics are often used at the national level when many uninformed citizens don’t realize how they are being manipulated by political candidates who will say anything to rouse the public’s dander. It is a shame that these local candidates have stooped to this level at the expense of a lot of good, hard-working citizens who are being preyed upon and that the library is being used as an emotional pawn.
Thank you for allowing me to speak the truth rather than relying on the misinformation being presented in social media. Please take time to stop by and see for yourself the warm, caring and compassionate community of the Giles County Public Library where it is a pleasure serving our faithful and loyal patrons.
Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.