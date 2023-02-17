Since last week’s announcement of the end of the Pulaski Citizen, I have done as many have and read several comments on a particular social media platform.
Much of that input proves exactly why a community needs a local newspaper, whether online, in print or both.
Comments from people (citizens) suggesting they can get their local news from social media show how little they actually follow their local government. Without the paper, very little of that news would be on social media.
Sure, you can scroll through and see this person or that person receiving recognition of some kind, pictures of events, some details of local history or what business is about to open or close.
Is that all that’s important to you?
News is much more than certain events and some pictures, it’s accountability and everything the local government and the people within it are doing that affects you — the local citizens.
Very few people who have participated in these online discussions know what it takes to do that and how many people it takes to cover it all.
We have a skeleton crew at the Pulaski Citizen, trying to fill all those gaps to bring the community all this valuable information.
A few of us (including Scott Stewart) even contribute our time on Tuesday nights and/or Wednesday mornings to help with the distribution of those papers. And believe me, we don’t do it for the money… We do it because it matters to all of us. We want those citizens who actually care to be informed, to have as much of the news from their community as possible.
Now, for those who are willing to step up to the plate and provide that to this community, I thank and encourage you. People should know news isn’t only what’s convenient and easy, it’s what is important to the community as a whole and as individuals. Also, opinion doesn’t matter, you must aspire to present all sides.
That means not just writing something up from what few notes you jot down during those 2-3-hour long county or city meetings, it means once sitting through and listening to it at the meeting you re-listen to it all over again on your recording. Transcribing is crucial to accuracy and to including all sides of the story and the information that will impact the community.
Now be ready to do that at all those work sessions, regular sessions, committee meetings, other government entity meetings, whatever events are happening throughout the county, write a few features, conduct some interviews, work on special editions, help proofread and put out the paper in whatever form and be ready for whatever scrutiny follows.
You might even make a few bucks at it as well.
The community needs people willing to fulfill this incredible responsibility. I have helped in doing these tasks for 2 and-one-half years, and it has been an honor to be a part of the Pulaski Citizen’s history.
We’ve all heard when one door closes, another one opens, and that will be said of the Pulaski Citizen as well. Our community is blessed that, with the newspaper’s acquisition by MSM, this will not be the end of local coverage.
It is encouraging to know others have interests in supporting local news and still want to bring it to this community.
