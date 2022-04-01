What makes a tradition unpopular? Society, you, me and the children we raise?
While some traditions should be left in the past, others are simply a victim of the process.
Innovated times and evolving technologies have made life far more efficient. How blessed we are to not have to churn our own butter.
Washing boards are obsolete and yet somehow laundry is never quite complete.
All processes, however, should not be snuffed out for efficiency’s sake.
The morning sunshine illuminating the sky, newspaper in one hand and cup of coffee in the other is one such thing.
Nostalgia for some and possibly essential for others.
While the online edition of the Pulaski Citizen is readily available, it’s fine for some things not to come by the tap of a finger or flick of a screen.
But to those who feel paper and ink are a thing of the past, I must disagree.
Every Wednesday us journalists with advanced educations spend three-four hours preparing thousands of print newspapers for distribution to our dedicated readers, people of this community and beyond who want to know what is happening in Giles County.
Once again — home for some, nostalgic for others.
However it is delivered, your local newspaper is providing your local news.
Moving on.
The cost of some of the earliest newspapers in America’s history was around 3 cents a copy. An issue of the Pulaski Citizen now costs $1.
Only a 97 percent increase in more than 330 years. Compare that to your milk and gas.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and now you know mine.
