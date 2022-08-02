The Giles County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) stands in solidarity on denouncing the discriminatory rhetoric/actions of local candidates and current officials relative to the peaceful activities of the Giles County LGBTQ+ community.
The provocative rhetoric on the community’s use of “drag” contradicts the applicability of state statute, contradicts the strict interpretation of the freedom of expression found within our U.S. Constitution, and has wrongfully caused division over a minority community that should not and will not be silenced.
It is clear that not all activities involving drag are erotic or sexually-explicit in nature. Additionally, it has been widely understood by the LGBTQ+ community, as well as advocacy groups such as the Giles NAACP, that “drag” is a means to artistically express the pride associated with a minority community that has been silenced for decades. From these facts alone, it is our stance that activities such as Pulaski Pride’s drag show are appropriate, protected within the confines of state/constitutional law, and cannot be prohibited from occurring in the future. The false, inaccurate claims made by candidates, current officials, and politically-charged media sources on this issue have incited many citizens to engage in hate-speech and other prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community in Giles County, and we all must work to remind ourselves that this type of inciteful, prejudicial rhetoric is no longer tolerated within our county borders.
Various discriminatory policies have been recommended to local officials but have been halted from further action. Our branch continues to find commonality between the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community and the struggles of the black community towards equality, and it must be emphasized that our branch will firmly protect the freedoms of both communities throughout Giles County.
Therefore, the Giles County NAACP branch denounces any candidate or current public official that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community and their freedom of expression. It is imperative to our branch that the LGBTQ+ community sees the acceptance and protection that remain prevalent within Giles County from long-standing groups that strive for equality, justice and freedom like the NAACP.
With our branch stemming from a county proud of its past renouncement of hate speech and discriminatory behavior, we humbly ask for all county residents to join us in this denouncement. Furthermore, we ask all county residents to cast your ballot this election with reason and equality in your hearts.
