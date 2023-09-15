If you happen to think about it for any amount of time it seems pretty obvious. In fact, it probably doesn’t even require me highlighting it, but it’s worth noting that the current rendition of the Republican Party has a large issue with women voters.
There are multiple reasons why Republicans are facing a backlash from females across the country. The most obvious reason why women are fleeing the GOP and leaving the party’s electoral opportunities in shambles is the conservative attack on women’s reproductive rights.
While many in the Republican Party campaigned on a pro-life platform for decades, they never realized the repercussions if they succeeded. Similar to a dog actually catching the car, they’re confused and helpless at what to do next.
Since Trump’s hand-selected Supreme Court justices overturned Roe, the GOP has hemorrhaged electorally. Polling from the 2022 midterms indicate that 72 percent of women under 30 voted for the Democratic candidate. When you want to win elections, it’s not a good strategy to alienate nearly every woman in the nation.
Moreover, we’ve seen states rebuke the Republican Party’s invasive gameplan multiple times since overturning Roe. The 2022 midterms were a golden opportunity for conservatives to win majorities in both houses of Congress, but the red wave that was promised ended up being more of a trickle. This was largely due to the abortion issue and women coming out and voting in droves.
Even more damning for Republicans across the country, pro-choice referendums have done extremely well on the ballots post-Roe. States like California, Vermont and Michigan codified abortion access rather quickly. States like Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio rejected anti-abortion amendments to their constitutions. Simply put, Republicans are in trouble.
When GOP-dominated states turn their back on the invasive power grab by Republican leaders, you must know there’s a problem. In states like Kentucky and Kansas, nearly any politician that runs as a Republican will be elected, but it is clear that conservative women aren’t going to support having their rights stripped away by overzealous politicians. Once again, this spells trouble for Republican chances moving forward.
Not only is the party unable to sell their message to voters, but they are also unable to find a credible candidate for president in the upcoming contest. Out of all the candidates who have stepped forward, the party continues to cling to the often-indicted former President Donald Trump. And the way to connect to female voters certainly isn’t through Trump.
In fact, Trump’s issues with women voters has been an issue for years. While many were certainly hesitant to support him following his comment about grabbing women by their [genitalia], it’s only gone downhill since. In more recent news, Trump was forced to pay $5 million after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse of famed author E. Jean Carroll.
If Trump is going to be the Republican nominee, which seems to be the case, he’s going to have to appeal to more women voters than he did in his failed re-election campaign. In a plea during a campaign stop, Trump begs suburban women to like him because he realizes it’s hard to win a national election without their support.
Instead of supporting him in 2020, suburban conservative women largely kicked him to the curb and decided they’d rather vote for a Democrat. For example, Biden and Democrats made gains in every precinct in Williamson County here in Tennessee. The affluent suburbs north of Atlanta experienced the same thing, with most precincts seeing double-digit gains for Biden. Similar results also occurred in the suburbs of Phoenix. Ultimately, in swing states such as Georgia and Arizona, Trump lost ground with the suburban women he needed in order to win the election.
I’m not sure how Republicans will reverse course with women, and it doesn’t appear many conservatives have an idea either. The abortion issue has skewered their chances nationally, and they don’t have any viable solutions in order to appeal to women voters. By sticking with Trump, Republicans have shown they aren’t serious about convincing women to vote for the Republican ticket. This will continue to cost the party, and they have nobody to blame but themselves.
Seth James Campbell is from Columbia and is an educator. He also runs Hound Dog Holler Animal Rescue. He has degrees from Columbia State Community College, University of Tennessee and Trevecca Nazarene University. He can be reached at sethjcampbell74@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.