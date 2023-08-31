After a 30-year career as a nurse, Rhonda Freeman decided to start a small business building homes with family members in the construction industry. Rhonda’s business quickly became profitable and built nearly 40 new homes for Nashvillians in just a few years.
But there was a problem: regulatory red tape made it more and more difficult for builders like Rhonda to earn a living building homes for Nashville residents. One example is Nashville’s sidewalk ordinance. Nashville promised its residents that sidewalks would be built but failed to budget for that promise. So the city required homebuilders to build the sidewalks at their own expense — sometimes zigzagging “sidewalks to nowhere” — before they could receive a permit to build on their own property.
The ordinance places costs that were traditionally distributed among the public as a whole squarely on the shoulders of property owners and homebuilders like Rhonda.
Rhonda fought back and won. My employer, the Beacon Center of Tennessee, is a non-profit that represents property owners, entrepreneurs and other Tennesseans free-of-charge in cases involving government overreach. We fought for Rhonda’s Constitutional rights in a civil rights lawsuit challenging Nashville’s sidewalk ordinance. Rhonda will receive what she asked for in the lawsuit; Nashville recently approved a settlement to refund the fees (plus interest) that it unconstitutionally coerced from Rhonda through the ordinance.
The favorable outcome in Rhonda’s case is a win for property rights. Not only was it unconstitutional for Nashville to impose exorbitant conditions on Rhonda’s right to build, but it was also unjust. The government deprives individuals of their fundamental property rights when it deprives them of their ability to use, enjoy or improve their own land. And it makes no difference whether the government deprives property owners of their rights directly or, as in Rhonda’s case, indirectly through the permitting process.
What’s more, Rhonda has been able to help provide for her family by building dozens of homes for Nashvillians. Successful builders and entrepreneurs like Rhonda should be commended for their ingenuity, which ultimately allows more Nashvillians to live in good homes that they can afford. Instead, the sidewalk ordinance unfairly punished them for their achievement and singled them out to shoulder the costs of sidewalks that the city has refused to pay for itself.
This is not just wrong, but also counterproductive. Laws that make it harder to build increase the cost of housing. According to data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, the median price of houses sold has nearly doubled in the last decade. This is an issue that’s top of mind for many Tennessee residents. Beacon’s statewide listening tour last year revealed that the issue of housing costs was the single most often mentioned concern for Tennesseans.
Nashville’s capitulation in Rhonda’s case represents an important victory for property rights. But there are undoubtedly other laws and regulations that similarly deprive other Tennesseans of their rights. Those Tennesseans should take solace in the Constitution.
The Fifth Amendment prohibits the uncompensated taking of private property. It similarly forbids government from circumventing this rule by coercing property owners applying for permits to surrender to government demands on their property rights. As Justice Antonin Scalia famously explained in an opinion for the Supreme Court, an excessive permit condition resembles “an out-and-out plan of extortion.”
Nashville attempted to impose one such condition with the sidewalk ordinance and ultimately had to acknowledge that it was likely to lose in court. Tennesseans confronted with similar government intrusions should take heed: The Constitution offers robust protections for property rights.
Wen Fa is the director of legal affairs at the Beacon Center of Tennessee, the state’s premier think tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.