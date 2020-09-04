I worked in a factory my whole life, but I always felt that God intended for me to do something else. It just took me a while to figure out what that was.
I didn’t know what that would be until our lawnmower stopped working in 2003. My husband called a family friend who lived down the road to help us fix it and when he came to our house, he had a teenage boy with him.
While our friend was working on the lawnmower, the boy just talked with me and acted as if he had known me forever. I later learned that the boy was our friend’s foster son and when I asked him about it, he said I should look into fostering and that I’d be “great.”
So, I spoke more with him and his wife, did some research of my own and got started with the licensing process.
The need for foster families in Tennessee is so profound, and it continues to grow every year. The ongoing substance use disorder crisis has been a major factor in families losing their parental rights.
Jennifer Nichols, the commissioner for the Department of Children’s Services, has indicated that there are more than 9,000 children in the state’s foster care system, but there are only half as many families licensed to foster these children. The need is especially dire for older kids and those with siblings.
My husband and I have fostered 57 children over the years and currently care for two teenage foster placements. Not everything has been entirely perfect, but we have had some really good kids, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.
As foster parents, I believe we get just as much from fostering as the children do, if not more. Over the years, many of my kids have told me stories about their experiences at home, and some of them were truly in dreadful situations. So it feels good to help them feel safe, supported and worthy of a stable family. I can tell how much the kids appreciate what we do for them, and that feels extremely rewarding.
Often times, I hear that people are reluctant to begin fostering or are daunted by the process to get started, but I wish we had done it years earlier.
We foster through Centerstone, a Nashville-based non-profit organization, and they make the fostering experience so easy by offering numerous wrap-around services to support the mental, physical, social and emotional needs for both parents and children.
Centerstone also provides monthly training sessions where all of the foster families come together and learn about a topic from their therapeutic foster care professionals. Before COVID-19, every family would each bring a meal and turn it into a potluck-style gathering — something we all look forward to doing again in the future.
I found my calling through fostering children in need, and it is my hope that I can encourage other families to join in on the foster care experience. Because I know in my heart that it will have a exponentially positive impact — not just for the children, but for you, too.
Teresa Harris and husband Nick are longtime residents of Pulaski. Together, they have fostered more than 50 children in-need through Centerstone’s Therapeutic Foster Care Program (centerstonefamilies.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.