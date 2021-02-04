The news cycle was abuzz this past week with a number of terms that may seem foreign to the average reader as the volatility of the stock market was on full display.
I’ll be the first to admit, I only casually keep up with stock market and finance news, hoping to one day have the wealth to become a more serious investor but for now finding myself having little investment beyond a 401(k). After all, roughly 84 percent of all U.S. stock ownership is centered among only 10 percent of the population.
So, it was a surprise for many of us last week when we awoke to news that a community on the popular forum website, Reddit, had made such major waves in the market as to potentially ruin a multi-billion dollar hedge fund, Melvin Capital.
Hedge funds take part in much more complex trading than the average investor, utilizing techniques such as “shorting” or “short selling” to reap financial gain.
To explain the concept in more simple terms, a hedge fund might borrow a certain number of shares of a stock which they believe is overvalued from retail investors, immediately sell the stock for the market value, wait for the value of the stock to fall, then re-buy the stock at the lesser value and return it, therefore making a profit on the difference. In other words, the hedge fund is betting against the stock and making its money not by betting on a company to succeed but instead by shorting retail investors.
This is where the roughly two million-member community of r/WallStreetBets comes in. Users realized that those such as Melvin Capital were attempting to short the stock of certain companies, primarily GME (GameStop Corp), by gaming the system and performed a little gaming of their own. They discovered the number of shares on loan to investors exceeded the number of shares available to be bought in the market. The group then began to rapidly buy the remaining shares of the stock, leading the price of the stock to rise and leaving groups such as Melvin Capital with no way to return the loaned shares without paying an exorbitant price.
Since then, the stock has undergone massive fluctuations in value and been frozen multiple times. Lists have been compiled in online communities detailing other stocks which have been shorted including AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. which could also be ripe for similar manipulation.
So, why is this worthy of a column in a newspaper in Pulaski, Tenn., of all places?
Because I think this can help inform the public about what really goes on in the stock market and how it is used differently by small time investors compared to hedge funds.
There are a different set of rules for small time investors compared to hedge funds. Popular trading apps such as RobinHood have temporarily banned users from investing in the shorted stocks, and several regulatory organizations have threatened to step in. The r/WallStreetBets community was banned from Reddit (although Reddit claims for other terms of use violations), and its Discord community has also been removed. Make no mistake, the fix is in when it comes to preventing communities of small time investors from manipulating the market.
And they shouldn’t be allowed to manipulate the market. This represents a gamification of the stock market that does not create real world value or invest in companies due to their perceived strengths but instead attempts to make money off pure speculation and shorting other investors. However, this is the very system of speculation that large investors have taken part in for a long time, which is only now being denigrated once the little guys get in on the action.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted: “Much of the enthusiasm for the GameStop prank is rooted in a fundamental misconception that the stock market is merely a casino. This is untrue.”
He’s right. The stock market should not be treated like a casino. It should be a way for investors to provide capital to companies whose products they believe in for that company to then use that investment to create real world value, which then flows back to the investors.
But what Mr. Shapiro fails to note is that if small time investors are not allowed to game the system and treat the stock market like a casino, hedge funds should not be allowed to either.
I personally am not educated enough on the matter to even suggest what such regulation would look like, but the past week has revealed its necessity and hopefully opened the eyes of many Americans about these unethical practices which seek to make money off others’ loss rather than create real world value.
There is a reason wealth inequality continues to grow as it has in America since the 80s with nearly 40 percent of U.S. wealth centered among only 1 percent of the population. The stock market no longer accomplishes its intended purpose, and until it does, we will continue to live under a different rule set than those at the top.
